/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:28 PM
39 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Islip, NY
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
West Islip
1 Unit Available
462 Kime Ave
462 Kime Avenue, West Islip, NY
Beautiful redone large home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, inviting den, overlooking a deck all new appliances, garage
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
West Islip
1 Unit Available
6 Gate Ln
6 Gate Lane, West Islip, NY
Beautiful Colonial located south of Montauk within walking distance of Good Samaritan hospital and shopping also boasts beach rights as well. Inground pool with a large backyard. Located within walking distance of the Great South Bay.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
West Islip
1 Unit Available
23 Sexton Walk
23 Sexton Drive, West Islip, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
BEACHFRONT! Available To Rent Weekly For $5,400. Charming Renovated Home Right On The Beach In Robbin's Rest. The Views Are Incredible! A Special Quiet Oasis That's Still Close To Town!
Results within 5 miles of West Islip
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
41 Wyona Avenue
41 Wyona Avenue, West Babylon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
Spacious and beautifully renovated! Main Level of Legal Two by C/O.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
88 1st Street
88 1st Street, Brentwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 88 1st Street in Brentwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Oak Beach - Captree
1 Unit Available
89 Savannah Walk
89 Savannah Walk, Oak Beach-Captree, NY
2015 Built Beach House Diamond Condition. Year Round Lease. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, Incredible Views Of Fire Island Inlet, Access To Private Beach. Huge Custom Kitchen, 2 Gas Fireplaces. One Of A Kind Home In Oak Beach Also For Sale For $949,999
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Wyandanch
1 Unit Available
48 State Ave
48 State Avenue, Wyandanch, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Property In Great Condition, Spacious Kitchen And Formal Dining Rm, Spacious living Rm, Master Br on 1st floor and Stackable Washer/Dryer Inside Unit.
Results within 10 miles of West Islip
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Hauppauge
47 Units Available
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,758
1020 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Melville
32 Units Available
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,075
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
East Massapequa
8 Units Available
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,874
1247 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Old Bethpage
1 Unit Available
5 Denton Pl
5 Denton Place, East Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
Large home with privacy and comfort; excellent condition, recent updates, large fenced in yard, ample parking for 4-5 cars, rear deck, located on a quiet street is available immediately.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
10 Salem Place
10 Salem Place, Copiague, NY
Beautiful 4 bedrooms home. All new, lots of space, hardwood floors through Entire house, living room with sliding doors to the backyard.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
South Farmingdale
1 Unit Available
3 Powell Street
3 Powell Street, South Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
SPACIOUS AND BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT, NEWLY PAINTED, HARDWOOD FLOORS, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN, 7 MINS TO TRAIN STATION, SEPARATE GAS & ELECTRIC METERS, HEATING IS $100/MO (SEPT - APRIL)
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Smithtown
1 Unit Available
169 Brooksite Drive
169 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown, NY
Perfect for a mother Daughter Living ,Spacious 3-4 Bedrm 2 Updated Full Bath, Den, Full Eat In Kit That Leads To A Spacious Deck(14X20) Huge Back Yard For Summer Entertaining. A Beautiful Flower Window Box In The Kit For Your Herbs & Flowers.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
South Farmingdale
1 Unit Available
5 Grant St
5 Grant Street, South Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1334 sqft
Located in the heart of Port Jeff Station, this 4 bed 2 bath Colonial is just waiting to be seen. With a brand new kitchen featuring white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. It is the perfect balance between modern and homey.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7 E End Walk
7 East End Walk, Fire Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
Roll up on your boat, ferry, or private water taxi to this Really special place, owner built place over 50 years ago and it truly reflects the memories of family, friends, and fun! this Bayfront classic is one of the top 3 locations on all of fire
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Smithtown
1 Unit Available
55 Winston Drive
55 Winston Drive, Smithtown, NY
Large, gorgeous home newly updated w/granite and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors & tile throughout. Huge master suite with separate full bathroom inc. double sinks & whirlpool tub.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Commack
1 Unit Available
174 Ketay Drive
174 South Ketay Drive, Commack, NY
Updated Hi Ranch Located in a peaceful Cul-De-Sec with wide backyard. This Well Maintained home features Inviting Bright Living room with Updated Anderson picture Window. New LED high-hats & Lights throughout; 2.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
South Farmingdale
1 Unit Available
925 Fulton Street
925 Fulton Street, Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Welcome home! Updated and Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment on 2nd Floor of Large Corner Property Home. Located conveniently on Route 109 with access to shopping centers and public transportation nearby.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Melville
1 Unit Available
114 Elmwood Drive
114 Elmwood Drive, Melville, NY
Exquisite brick colonial in Country Pointe. Located on half Acre of flat land w/luscious green lawns & specimen plantings.Boasts 6 Bdrm,5.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Melville
1 Unit Available
7 Skyview Place
7 Skyview Place, Melville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Beautiful 3-4 Bedroom Whole House Rental In Half Hollow HIlls SD#5! This Beautiful Home Includes 3 Full Baths and Oversized Backyard! Main Level Features Open Floor Plan, Living Room, Kitchen.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Ocean Beach
1 Unit Available
275 Wilmot Road
275 Wilmont Road, Ocean Beach, NY
Beautifully Updated Beach House 1/2 Block from Ocean. Ultra Private Deck Featuring Lush Gardens, Hot Tub & Outdoor Gym.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Hauppauge
1 Unit Available
36 Rainbow Dr
36 Rainbow Drive, Hauppauge, NY
3 to 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom Hi ranch with 2 car garage within the Hauppauge School District. Tenant to pay all utilities.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Islip Terrace
1 Unit Available
36 Nassau Street
36 Nassau Street, Islip Terrace, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
Lovely well built brick/sided Duplex in family neighborhood - East Islip Schools! Large 2nd floor carpeted apartment with 3 Lg BR's, Lg. FLR/DR, EIK, Updated FB, Laundry hookup in basement w/Locked storage closet.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Stamford, CTNorwalk, CTCoram, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NYCentral Islip, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Patchogue, NY
Hauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYWest Hempstead, NYNesconset, NYOceanside, NYIslandia, NYFarmingdale, NYSea Cliff, NY