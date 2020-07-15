Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly online portal smoke-free community

Welcome to Rockland Commons! Enjoy a beautiful, quiet park-like community minutes to downtown Garnerville NY. The city of Garnersville has much to offer including great shops and dining, a short drive to Haverstraw Beach State one Park, historical landmarks and a laundry list of events and attractions. If you enjoy the outdoors, hiking, biking and scenic views, within minutes to Bear Mountain and Harriman State Park.



Rockland Commons provides oversized 1- and 2-bedroom apartments that feature gleaming hardwood flooring, 8-foot ceilings, modern kitchens and baths, walk-in closets and so much more!



We are happy to include Heat and Hot Water in all our units and an on-site maintenance team for your added convenience.



Appreciate an easy commute to the Palisades Parkway and NYS Thruway, with under an hour commute to NYC.



Come and see, one visit will convince you that your next address should be at Rockland Commons!