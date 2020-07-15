All apartments in West Haverstraw
Rockland Commons
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:50 AM

Rockland Commons

170 Ramapo Rd · (938) 238-2622
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

170 Ramapo Rd, West Haverstraw, NY 10923

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rockland Commons.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome to Rockland Commons! Enjoy a beautiful, quiet park-like community minutes to downtown Garnerville NY. The city of Garnersville has much to offer including great shops and dining, a short drive to Haverstraw Beach State one Park, historical landmarks and a laundry list of events and attractions. If you enjoy the outdoors, hiking, biking and scenic views, within minutes to Bear Mountain and Harriman State Park.

Rockland Commons provides oversized 1- and 2-bedroom apartments that feature gleaming hardwood flooring, 8-foot ceilings, modern kitchens and baths, walk-in closets and so much more!

We are happy to include Heat and Hot Water in all our units and an on-site maintenance team for your added convenience.

Appreciate an easy commute to the Palisades Parkway and NYS Thruway, with under an hour commute to NYC.

Come and see, one visit will convince you that your next address should be at Rockland Commons!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
Dogs
rent: $50
Cats
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rockland Commons have any available units?
Rockland Commons doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Haverstraw, NY.
What amenities does Rockland Commons have?
Some of Rockland Commons's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rockland Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Rockland Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rockland Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Rockland Commons is pet friendly.
Does Rockland Commons offer parking?
Yes, Rockland Commons offers parking.
Does Rockland Commons have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rockland Commons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rockland Commons have a pool?
No, Rockland Commons does not have a pool.
Does Rockland Commons have accessible units?
No, Rockland Commons does not have accessible units.
Does Rockland Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rockland Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does Rockland Commons have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Rockland Commons has units with air conditioning.
