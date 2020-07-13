Apartment List
37 Apartments for rent in West Haverstraw, NY with parking

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
47 Zugibe Court
47 Zugibe Court, West Haverstraw, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1350 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom townhome. Freshly painted, and ready to move right in. Granite countertops and updated kitchen. Full basement, finished with laundry.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
100 E Railroad Avenue
100 East Railroad Avenue, West Haverstraw, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,350
900 sqft
Light filled LARGE one bedroom apartment with hardwood flooring throughout, full bath with tub, big closets. Convenient location, plenty of off-street parking. Tenant pays electric and water. This is a 2nd floor apartment. NO PETS.
Results within 1 mile of West Haverstraw

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
60 Halgren Crescent
60 Halgren Crescent, Haverstraw, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1380 sqft
Spacious Tri Level Townhome located right across from park/playground, New stone step entry includes 3 Bedrooms, 1.
Results within 5 miles of West Haverstraw
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,415
1289 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
12 Charles Lane
12 Charles Lane, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,725
825 sqft
Check out this bright and spacious tradition style 1 bedroom condo with updated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space, large master bedroom with walk in closet and private deck off the living room.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
61 Parker Avenue
61 Parker Avenue, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1010 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 full bath cape on over 1/3 acre of level property. House features Central AC, gleaming hardwood floors and large eat in kitchen (just renovated 2017). Both full baths were also just renovated. Clarkstown South HS and Link Elementary.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
8 East Court
8 East Ct, Pomona, NY
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
6537 sqft
One of a kind: Top of the Mountain! You have mountain views from every place in this house. Unique floor-plan includes master suite on first floor and master suite with huge bath and sitting area on entire second floor.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
22 Highway Avenue
22 Highway Avenue, Congers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1475 sqft
Totally renovated and gorgeous three bedroom one and a half bath duplex in the Clarkstown school district. Centrally located, walking distance to Rockland Lake, Congers Park, and public transportation.
Results within 10 miles of West Haverstraw
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
3 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,226
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
30 Units Available
Riverside
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,073
1438 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,740
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
19 Mile Road
19 Mile Rd, Montebello, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
4369 sqft
Calling all privacy seekers.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
31 William Street
31 William Street, Ossining, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1938 sqft
Just what you have been looking for! An in-town convenient location with plenty of space and a private yard. This is a beautiful 4BR 2 Bath house rental in the Village of Ossining featuring vintage charm with a renovated kitchen and updated baths.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
144 Railroad Avenue
144 Railroad Avenue, Pearl River, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
750 sqft
Bright two-bedroom, one bath apartment on the second floor in a multi-family house. The kitchen and bathroom were renovated in 2019. Coin-operated laundry in the basement, room for storage, large private backyard. Private, off-street parking.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
38 4th Avenue
38 4th Avenue, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
"RENT BY THE RIVER" - An incredible opportunity to rent a totally renovated and impeccably maintained first floor, one bedroom apartment in the heart of Nyack, just minutes away from all shops and restaurants the bustling village has to offer.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
5 Park Street
5 Park Street, Nyack, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
900 sqft
Recently updated two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Nyack! Located at the corner of Main Street and Park...this great two-bedroom unit has bamboo floors, updated kitchen with granite counters and updated bathroom.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
34 Catherine Street
34 Catherine Street, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
725 sqft
Beautiful first floor 2 bedroom apartment. One block off the hustle & bustle of Main Street. Gleaming newly refinished Hardwood floors, panoramic front porch, and off street parking. Washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
17 Cornelison Avenue
17 Cornelison Avenue, South Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
350 sqft
Beautifully Renovated One Bedroom Apartment in sought-after South Nyack. Located on the 2nd floor, this unit has been completely updated to meet all your needs.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
149 Treetop Circle
149 Treetop Circle, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Awesome 2BR/2BA townhouse, fully furnished (or not, your choice) magnificently updated from top to bottom.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
10 Adams Lane
10 Adams Lane, Airmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
1726 sqft
A spacious colonial in a beautiful Cul De Sac in Airmont. Move right in to this lovely home and be minutes away from the thruway, shops, transportation and New Jersey border.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
68 Thompson
68 Thompson Avenue, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
Cozy cottage located in cul de sac and only minutes from Metro North. Offers 1 bedroom with extra closet space, bathroom with washer/dryer. Open Space Kitchen with dishwasher and Living Room. Off Street Parking (1 Car Only). No Pets and No Smoking.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
279 Buttonwood Avenue
279 Buttonwood Avenue, Westchester County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3800 sqft
Custom built colonial set high on a knoll overlooking rolling lawns and tall trees.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
2 Furphy Lane
2 Furphy Lane, Bardonia, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1386 sqft
MUST MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. CLEAN & CRISP - Find balance in this refreshing and beautifully renovated Colonial Cape.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
288 Ehrhardt Road
288 Ehrhardt Road, Pearl River, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
500 sqft
This Bright 2 room studio has it all, eat in kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closet, great location, patio to sit outside, 1 car garage parking w storage, and all utilities included. Must see, Close to town, shops, palisades Pkwy, train.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in West Haverstraw, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Haverstraw apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

