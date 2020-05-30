Renovated apartment for rent - everything new - flooring, kitchen, bathroom, cabinets, carpet, paint etc. Located in a nice quiet community under new management/ownership. Immediate move in available. Agent discloses interest in property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4349 State Highway 7, #Unit 60-A have any available units?
4349 State Highway 7, #Unit 60-A has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4349 State Highway 7, #Unit 60-A have?
Some of 4349 State Highway 7, #Unit 60-A's amenities include recently renovated, carpet, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4349 State Highway 7, #Unit 60-A currently offering any rent specials?
4349 State Highway 7, #Unit 60-A isn't currently offering any rent specials.