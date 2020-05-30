All apartments in West End
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:49 PM

4349 State Highway 7, #Unit 60-A

4349 State Highway 7 · (646) 435-5257
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
West End
Location

4349 State Highway 7, West End, NY 13820

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 60-A · Avail. now

$625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated apartment for rent - everything new - flooring, kitchen, bathroom, cabinets, carpet, paint etc. Located in a nice quiet community under new management/ownership. Immediate move in available. Agent discloses interest in property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4349 State Highway 7, #Unit 60-A have any available units?
4349 State Highway 7, #Unit 60-A has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4349 State Highway 7, #Unit 60-A have?
Some of 4349 State Highway 7, #Unit 60-A's amenities include recently renovated, carpet, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4349 State Highway 7, #Unit 60-A currently offering any rent specials?
4349 State Highway 7, #Unit 60-A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4349 State Highway 7, #Unit 60-A pet-friendly?
No, 4349 State Highway 7, #Unit 60-A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West End.
Does 4349 State Highway 7, #Unit 60-A offer parking?
No, 4349 State Highway 7, #Unit 60-A does not offer parking.
Does 4349 State Highway 7, #Unit 60-A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4349 State Highway 7, #Unit 60-A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4349 State Highway 7, #Unit 60-A have a pool?
No, 4349 State Highway 7, #Unit 60-A does not have a pool.
Does 4349 State Highway 7, #Unit 60-A have accessible units?
No, 4349 State Highway 7, #Unit 60-A does not have accessible units.
Does 4349 State Highway 7, #Unit 60-A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4349 State Highway 7, #Unit 60-A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4349 State Highway 7, #Unit 60-A have units with air conditioning?
No, 4349 State Highway 7, #Unit 60-A does not have units with air conditioning.
