3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:32 AM
12 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Carthage, NY
41 North Main Street
41 North Main Street, West Carthage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1525 sqft
Modern 3 bedroom apartment with 2 Full Baths. With Large living room and formal dining room, this Spacious unit features Giant Bonus room with additional 800+ square feet too. Large front porch for sitting & backyard space also.
19 Martin Street
19 Old Martin Street, West Carthage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1422 sqft
CAPE COD with 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE- Amazing home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, detached 2 car garage and a huge backyard.
52 Bridge Street
52 Bridge Street, West Carthage, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village of W Carthage 4 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath apartment is available for immediate occupancy. Located 8 miles from Fort Drum Wheeler Sack Army Airfield gate, within walking distance to the park, restaurants, grocery stores and convenience stores.
Results within 1 mile of West Carthage
266 State St Apartment 2
266 State Street, Carthage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Village of Carthage Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom / 1 Full bath apartment - Village of Carthage Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom / 1 Full bath apartment.
268 State Street, Apt. #6
268 State Street, Carthage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom with Heat Included~~ - 3 bedroom upper unit with Heat, Water, Sewer, and trash removal Included. Spacious Kitchen and Large Living Room too. Laundry nearby, as well as restaurants, YMCA, and pharmacy. Cats OK. Sorry; no dogs.
435 N. WashingtonStreet
435 N Washington St, Carthage, NY
4 Bedroom with Garage! - Village of Carthage 4 bedroom, 1 bath home available for rent. First floor features kitchen, dining, living room & full bath. Second floor has 4 Bedrooms and an all Season porch.
268 State
268 State St, Carthage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Third floor 3 bedroom apartment withith Heat, Water, Sewer, and trash removal included in rent. Spacious Kitchen and Large Living Room. Laundry facility nearby, restaurants, YMCA, and stores. Cats allowed.
206 South James Street
206 South James Street, Carthage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1432 sqft
Village of Carthage 3/4 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath Rental will be available 22 November 2018. 1st floor features a living room, family room, office/den, formal dining room, kitchen and 1/2 bath. 2nd Story has 3 bedrooms and a full bath.
Results within 10 miles of West Carthage
18 Parker Ave
18 Parker Avenue, Deferiet, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1444 sqft
CALL TODAY FOR MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Charming 3 bedroom home in a great location. This home features a fireplace and detached one car garage. Spacious bedrooms, and a full basement offer plenty of living space.
32318 County Route 143
32318 County Road 143, Jefferson County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1379 sqft
Home in the country available Now! Must see this newly renovated home with 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Laundry and master are on the first floor. It has a spacious living area, updated kitchen and plenty of storage. Schedule your showing today!
24362 Boot Jack Hill Road
24362 Boot Jack Hill Road, Felts Mills, NY
LOCATION-LOCATION-LOCATION... Nestled in the Village of Felts Mills this 3/4 bedroom 1 full bath home is waitng for new tenants. 1ST FLOOR- large kitchen with appliances, formal dining room, living room, family room, laundry room and 1 full bath.