Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets bathtub cable included oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool garage internet access media room 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking key fob access new construction online portal

The Preserve at Autumn Ridge in Watertown, NY offers two- and three-bedroom luxury apartments and townhomes in a beautiful setting. Enjoy a fully equipped gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and a breakfast bar, plus a pantry for extra storage. You'll love the convenience of an in-home washer & dryer, and the comfort of central air conditioning, Enjoy some fresh air on your own private patio or take in our scenic pond and landscaped courtyards. The Preserve at Autumn Ridge offers a pool, sundeck, fitness center, theater room, library, and so much more! We welcome cats and dogs to our pet friendly community, which is conveniently located near I-81, shopping, dining, and entertainment.