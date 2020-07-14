All apartments in Watertown
Find more places like Preserve at Autumn Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watertown, NY
/
Preserve at Autumn Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:00 AM

Preserve at Autumn Ridge

14630 Autumn Ridge Ln · (315) 238-5252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Watertown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14630 Autumn Ridge Ln, Watertown, NY 13601

Price and availability

VERIFIED 33 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 21554-E · Avail. Jul 21

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1156 sqft

Unit 21525-A · Avail. Aug 3

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1156 sqft

Unit 14780-B · Avail. Aug 14

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1156 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 21502-B · Avail. Aug 27

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1334 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Preserve at Autumn Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
bathtub
cable included
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
media room
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
new construction
online portal
The Preserve at Autumn Ridge in Watertown, NY offers two- and three-bedroom luxury apartments and townhomes in a beautiful setting. Enjoy a fully equipped gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and a breakfast bar, plus a pantry for extra storage. You'll love the convenience of an in-home washer & dryer, and the comfort of central air conditioning, Enjoy some fresh air on your own private patio or take in our scenic pond and landscaped courtyards. The Preserve at Autumn Ridge offers a pool, sundeck, fitness center, theater room, library, and so much more! We welcome cats and dogs to our pet friendly community, which is conveniently located near I-81, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: Additional: Renter’s insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $375
limit: 2 pets per home
rent: $40 per month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Akita, Chow, Doberman, Hybrid wolf, Pit bull/Staffordshire terrier, Rottweiler

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Preserve at Autumn Ridge have any available units?
Preserve at Autumn Ridge has 4 units available starting at $1,560 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Preserve at Autumn Ridge have?
Some of Preserve at Autumn Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Preserve at Autumn Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Preserve at Autumn Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Preserve at Autumn Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Preserve at Autumn Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Preserve at Autumn Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Preserve at Autumn Ridge offers parking.
Does Preserve at Autumn Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Preserve at Autumn Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Preserve at Autumn Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Preserve at Autumn Ridge has a pool.
Does Preserve at Autumn Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Preserve at Autumn Ridge has accessible units.
Does Preserve at Autumn Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Preserve at Autumn Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Preserve at Autumn Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Preserve at Autumn Ridge has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Preserve at Autumn Ridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkstead Watertown at Black River
256 Michigan Ave
Watertown, NY 13601
Parkstead Watertown at City Center
207 Wealtha Ave
Watertown, NY 13601
Parkstead Watertown at Thompson Park
1815 Olmstead Drive
Watertown, NY 13601

Similar Pages

Watertown 2 BedroomsWatertown Apartments with Garage
Watertown Apartments with ParkingWatertown Dog Friendly Apartments
Watertown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gouverneur, NYOswego, NY
Carthage, NYRome, NY
West Carthage, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Jefferson Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity