405 Gaffney Drive, 8
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

405 Gaffney Drive, 8

405 Gaffney Drive · (315) 782-0906
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

405 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY 13601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
2 Bedroom/2 Bath Apartment
Ontario Village is a well maintained twenty six acre apartment community offering the perfect blend of convenience, affordability and quality. Nestled in the heart of Watertown, Ontario Village offers the right balance of city living while still having the allure of privacy and tranquility. We also offer short term furnished apartments on a month to month basis. Our unfurnished apartments are available on a 6 or 12 month lease basis.

We welcome our United States Army soldiers stationed at Fort Drum New York. We also offer short term furnished apartments.

Ontario Village is conveniently located within walking distance of Jefferson Community College and is just a short drive to Salmon Run Mall & major retail stores like Walmart, major banks, Target, Kohls and over 40 restaurants.

Planet Fitness, is conveniently next door, the YMCA just down the street and Samaritan Medical Center is just a short 5 minute drive.

www.ontariovillageapartments.com

Contact us today for an application or for a virtual tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Gaffney Drive, 8 have any available units?
405 Gaffney Drive, 8 has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 405 Gaffney Drive, 8 have?
Some of 405 Gaffney Drive, 8's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Gaffney Drive, 8 currently offering any rent specials?
405 Gaffney Drive, 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Gaffney Drive, 8 pet-friendly?
No, 405 Gaffney Drive, 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watertown.
Does 405 Gaffney Drive, 8 offer parking?
Yes, 405 Gaffney Drive, 8 does offer parking.
Does 405 Gaffney Drive, 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Gaffney Drive, 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Gaffney Drive, 8 have a pool?
No, 405 Gaffney Drive, 8 does not have a pool.
Does 405 Gaffney Drive, 8 have accessible units?
No, 405 Gaffney Drive, 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Gaffney Drive, 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Gaffney Drive, 8 has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Gaffney Drive, 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Gaffney Drive, 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
