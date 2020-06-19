All apartments in Watertown
Last updated May 8 2020 at 7:04 PM

223 State Street - 7

223 State St · (315) 748-3106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

223 State St, Watertown, NY 13601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Cozy one bedroom apartment located in the heart of Watertown on the square with all utilities included: electricity, heat, water, sewer, trash removal. Apartment includes living room, kitchen, bedroom and full bathroom. Located on third floor with a private front entrance accessible with key only, and a fire escape exit out back. All utilities included and a coin laundry facility available for tenants only. Cats OK, no dogs. Pets require an additional $300 non-refundable pet fee. $795 cash security deposit due at signing. Parking lot is located across the street on State Street. ~500 sq. ft. Dimensions incl. LR - 10'5" X 6'10" X 8'0"; Kit - 11'10" X 10'10" X 8'0"; BR-10'1" X 9'7" X 8'0"; Bath - 6'6" X 3'10" X 7'0" ALL MEASUREMENTS ARE ESTIMATES.
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Heat - gas, High speed internet, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 State Street - 7 have any available units?
223 State Street - 7 has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 223 State Street - 7 have?
Some of 223 State Street - 7's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 State Street - 7 currently offering any rent specials?
223 State Street - 7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 State Street - 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 State Street - 7 is pet friendly.
Does 223 State Street - 7 offer parking?
Yes, 223 State Street - 7 does offer parking.
Does 223 State Street - 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 State Street - 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 State Street - 7 have a pool?
No, 223 State Street - 7 does not have a pool.
Does 223 State Street - 7 have accessible units?
No, 223 State Street - 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 223 State Street - 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 State Street - 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 State Street - 7 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 223 State Street - 7 has units with air conditioning.
