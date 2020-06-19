223 State Street - 7

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly all utils included parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Cozy one bedroom apartment located in the heart of Watertown on the square with all utilities included: electricity, heat, water, sewer, trash removal. Apartment includes living room, kitchen, bedroom and full bathroom. Located on third floor with a private front entrance accessible with key only, and a fire escape exit out back. All utilities included and a coin laundry facility available for tenants only. Cats OK, no dogs. Pets require an additional $300 non-refundable pet fee. $795 cash security deposit due at signing. Parking lot is located across the street on State Street. ~500 sq. ft. Dimensions incl. LR - 10'5" X 6'10" X 8'0"; Kit - 11'10" X 10'10" X 8'0"; BR-10'1" X 9'7" X 8'0"; Bath - 6'6" X 3'10" X 7'0" ALL MEASUREMENTS ARE ESTIMATES.

Cozy one bedroom apartment located in the heart of Watertown on the square with all utilities included: electricity, heat, water, sewer, trash removal. Apartment includes living room, kitchen, bedroom and full bathroom. Located on third floor with a private front entrance accessible with key only, and a fire escape exit out back. All utilities included and a coin laundry facility available for tenants only. Cats OK, no dogs. Pets require an additional $300 non-refundable pet fee. $700 cash security deposit due at signing. Parking lot is located across the street on State Street. ~500 sq. ft. Dimensions incl. LR - 10'5" X 6'10" X 8'0"; Kit - 11'10" X 10'10" X 8'0"; BR-10'1" X 9'7" X 8'0"; Bath - 6'6" X 3'10" X 7'0" ALL MEASUREMENTS ARE ESTIMATES.

Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Heat - gas, High speed internet, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator