Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Maplewood Estates

5200 Plank Rd · (608) 719-3775
Location

5200 Plank Rd, Waterford, NY 12188

Price and availability

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Maplewood Estates.

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
LOCATION, COMMUNITY, QUALITY LIVING...IT STARTS HERE

Maplewood Estates offers the ultimate in apartment home living! Our beautifully manicured community is conveniently located near US-87 which means you'll never travel too far from home. Our pet-friendly community offers close proximity to fine dining, exciting shopping and local attractions that you will surely appreciate. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Maplewood Estates. We offer easy to use online services that are quick, reliable, and secure. From paying your rent to making a maintenance request, our online resident portal helps to make your monthly routine easy.

Call Us Today

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Weight Limit: 100 lbs. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Assigned lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Maplewood Estates have any available units?
Maplewood Estates doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waterford, NY.
What amenities does Maplewood Estates have?
Some of Maplewood Estates's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Maplewood Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Maplewood Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Maplewood Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Maplewood Estates is pet friendly.
Does Maplewood Estates offer parking?
Yes, Maplewood Estates offers parking.
Does Maplewood Estates have units with washers and dryers?
No, Maplewood Estates does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Maplewood Estates have a pool?
No, Maplewood Estates does not have a pool.
Does Maplewood Estates have accessible units?
No, Maplewood Estates does not have accessible units.
Does Maplewood Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Maplewood Estates has units with dishwashers.
Does Maplewood Estates have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Maplewood Estates has units with air conditioning.
