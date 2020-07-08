/
9 Apartments for rent in Warwick, NY with washer-dryer
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
49 South Street
49 South Street, Warwick, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
COZY APARTMENT LOCATED BEHIND THE MAIN HOUSE.NO PETS!NO SMOKING!WASHER DRYER AS IS.LANDLORD PREFERS NO LEASE.LANDLORD REQUIRES A 1 TIME LEASING FEE EQUAL TO 1 MONTHS RENT.PICTURES FROM 2018
Results within 5 miles of Warwick
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
24 Randall Street
24 Randall Street, Florida, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1728 sqft
HUGE 4/5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Village of Florida. Conveniently located walking distance to the farmers market and all local restaurants and shops.
Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
3 Fourth Road
3 Fourth Road, Greenwood Lake, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
961 sqft
Private house with Lake and beach access through Wah-Ta-Wah Park. Private partially fenced backyard. Beautiful cathedral ceilings w/skylights in foyer/office area. Eat-in kitchen with pantry and sliding glass doors to deck.
Results within 10 miles of Warwick
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
122 E LAKESIDE DR
122 East Lakeside Drive, Highland Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Cozy Colonial a short walk away from Highland Lakes. 1st floor has large living room , updated kitchen next to Dining room with sliding door to nice deck overlooking lot.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
860 BURNT MEADOW
860 Burnt Meadow Road, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
8 MONTH RENTAL SEPT 1-APRIL 30. TENANT PAYS UTILITIES. NO PETS. COMPLETELY FURNISHED. ADORABLE COTTAGE IN THE WOODS! STONE FPLC, NEW KITCHEN, NEW BATH, ALL APPLICANCES INCL. SUPER PRIVATE. 8 MONTH RENTAL ONLY. FULLY FURNISHED.
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
Chester
44 High Street, #336
44 High Street, Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1072 sqft
Beautiful new rentals in Chester NY. This two bedroom two full bath unit offers so much.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
7204 Richmond Rd
7204 Richmond Road, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
957 sqft
Welcome To This Lovely Alexandria Main Floor 2 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Condominium In Building 7 Of Bald Eagle Commons, An Active 55+ Adult Community! This One Cannot Be Missed! Open Living/Dining Room Plus A Roomy Kitchen! Master Bedroom With
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
753 OLD CANISTEAR RD
753 Old Canistear Road, Highland Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
Lakestyle Home with Lake views! Close to Beach, Fireplace in Living Room Home has backup heat in each room in case of power failure. Propane is required for the backup heaters. Home has stackable Washer/Dryer, the dryer also requires propane.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Goshen
208 Greenwich Avenue
208 Greenwich Avenue, Goshen, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1440 sqft
Newly renovated 2 Bedroom apartment in Goshen close to shopping, restaurants, parks, and transportation to NYC.