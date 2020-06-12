/
3 bedroom apartments
10 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Warwick, NY
45 Colonial Avenue
45 Colonial Ave, Warwick, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
A fabulous rental located in the heart of the village of Warwick. Featuring off street parking, rocking chair front porch, large fenced yard and garage for storage.
Results within 5 miles of Warwick
388 County Route 1
388 Pine Island Turnpike, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1344 sqft
RIGHT SIDE OF DUPLEX - Three Bedrooms, two full baths with large living room, dining room, eat in kitchen. The MASTER BEDROOM is private with its own full bath, two other nice size bedrooms and another full bath.
24 Randall Street
24 Randall Street, Florida, NY
HUGE 4/5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Village of Florida. Conveniently located walking distance to the farmers market and all local restaurants and shops.
15 NEWFIELD RD
15 Newfield Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Large Home, Ready to rent asap, Nice level yard, All Rooms are Large
14 Wenonah Ct
14 Wenonah Court, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Ready set move to this spacious colonial on dead end street backing to state land. Home Features 3Br with 2nd Floor Office. Hardwood Floors, Fireplace. Granite Kitchen. 1 Car Garage. Open Floorplan. Large Rooms. Ready and Avail to Occupy.
Results within 10 miles of Warwick
46 Katrina Court
46 Katrina Court, Orange County, NY
Spectacular Open floor plan Colonial in the cul-de-sac built in 2009 in the prestigious Tuxedo park area on a stunning private 3 acre piece of property. Enjoy living the serene life in this modern home but yet close to everything.
333 Heritage Lane
333 Heritage Lane, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1694 sqft
Monroe, NY - Beautifully remodeled and spacious two-level Townhouse with gleaming hardwood floors thru out. First floor features living room, dining area, eat-in-kitchen, half bath, laundry room, walk-in pantry & garage.
193 Stony Bar Road
193 Stony Bar Road, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1978 sqft
Drive up to beautiful Salt Box/ Colonial.The front door opens to a spacious living room w/ wood floors,brick fireplace opening to top of the line kitchen with dining counter & separate dining area opening to deck & gorgeous private yard.
9 CARNATION ST
9 Carnation Street, Vernon Valley, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
This sweet home will be ready JULY 15th Two bedrooms up and one downstairs can be a bedroom or family room. Electric heat, newer windows, newer roof.
7 MONDAMIN RD
7 Mondamin Road, Highland Lake, NJ
Fully Renovated 4 Bedroom 1 Full Bath Cape style home in the Highland Lakes Section of Vernon Township. Upgrades include new flooring, cabinets, counter tops, and carpeting.