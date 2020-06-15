6 Mayfair Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking garage internet access new construction

4033 Square feet newly constructed home located just south of Bolton Landing Town, sleeps 6 comfortably. 1,344sqft 1st floor, 627sqft 2nd Floor, 1,344 unfinished basement, 718sqft Garage.



Yearly rental only.



Are you a triathlete? House will be very accommodating for those that need training for Swimming, Biking and Running. The views are spectacular.



Ask about pets.

New Construction - Available for rent now!



This spacious open floor plan custom home includes 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Gourmet Kitchen, 2.5 Car Garage, Screen Porch, Gas fireplace, Fire pit. Home can sleep up to 10 people. Walk into town of Bolton Landing. Half hour drive to Saratoga. Forty minute drive to Gore Mountain.



Fully furnished rental includes TV, Internet, AppleTV, WiFi, surround sound, Washer, Dryer, linens.



Home has Lake George lake rights and includes a 20' dock space and beach area. Rental also includes use of a 4 Person Golf Cart. Pets allowed with additional security deposit.