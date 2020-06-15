All apartments in Warren County
Warren County, NY
6 Mayfair Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:31 PM

6 Mayfair Drive

6 Mayfair Drive · (732) 618-0694
Location

6 Mayfair Drive, Warren County, NY 12814

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 4033 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
4033 Square feet newly constructed home located just south of Bolton Landing Town, sleeps 6 comfortably. 1,344sqft 1st floor, 627sqft 2nd Floor, 1,344 unfinished basement, 718sqft Garage.

Yearly rental only.

Are you a triathlete? House will be very accommodating for those that need training for Swimming, Biking and Running. The views are spectacular.

Ask about pets.
New Construction - Available for rent now!

This spacious open floor plan custom home includes 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Gourmet Kitchen, 2.5 Car Garage, Screen Porch, Gas fireplace, Fire pit. Home can sleep up to 10 people. Walk into town of Bolton Landing. Half hour drive to Saratoga. Forty minute drive to Gore Mountain.

Fully furnished rental includes TV, Internet, AppleTV, WiFi, surround sound, Washer, Dryer, linens.

Home has Lake George lake rights and includes a 20' dock space and beach area. Rental also includes use of a 4 Person Golf Cart. Pets allowed with additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

