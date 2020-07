Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

One bedroom vintage apartment recently renovated first floor of Victorian mannor. Large Veranda, yards and off street assigned parking.



Heat included. Tenant pays electric, water and hot water.

Turn of the century victorian manor renovated into apartments in the heart of Wallkill. Walking distance to everything in town! Next to Wallkill / Walden Railtrail. Off-street parking, large spacious lawn. Laundry on premise. Extensive renovations 2012 and 2013.