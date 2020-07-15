/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:36 PM
23 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wading River, NY
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Wading River
128 Creek Road
128 Creek Road, Wading River, NY
An Amazing & Spectacular Beachfront Rental W/Water Views..
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Wading River
8 Maple Road
8 Maple Road, Wading River, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Pride of Ownership shows throughout this well maintained Home located in N. Wading River.
Results within 1 mile of Wading River
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridge
51 Panamoka Trail
51 Panamoka Trail, Ridge, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1264 sqft
This delightful home located in Ridge, NY is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. This home comes with a driveway and attached garage alongside a spacious front yard filled with greenery.
Results within 5 miles of Wading River
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
127 Units Available
Yaphank
The Brio
410 W Princeton Ave, Yaphank, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,409
1436 sqft
Nestled in Yaphank at the heart of Long Island, The Brio brings new style and spirit to the comfort and convenience of the suburbs. Your lifestyle here comes with more space in carriage homes, mid-rise and townhome apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Baiting Hollow
20 Pirate Street
20 Pirate Street, Baiting Hollow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
North Fork's Hidden Gem. The Perfect Retreat. Escape to this charming Ranch located between wineries, golf and local markets. 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch with Kitchen, Dining Area and Living Room. Washer, Dryer Included.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Shoreham
9 Tower Hill Road
9 Tower Hill Road, Shoreham, NY
Picturesque Shoreham Village setting located moments to beach club and Village amenities. Stunning turn of the century home has been recently renovated keeping the charm & appeal present. Exquisite details.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Baiting Hollow
2304 Sound Avenue
2304 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow, NY
Soundfront! Very Private! Overlooks the Long Island Sound. Amazing sunsets. Access to the beach. Spacious Contemporary home. Master Bedroom on first floor. Additional 4 bedrooms on 2nd floor.
Results within 10 miles of Wading River
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Mastic
62 Eleanor Avenue
62 Eleanor Avenue, Suffolk County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
Completely updated 3 bed / 1 bath - Welcome to 62 Eleanor Ave. See video tour at www.rpmlandmark.com. This home has been updated top to bottom.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Miller Place
49 Hamlet Drive
49 Hamlet Drive, Mount Sinai, NY
Luxury House for rent! 9 ft ceilings, large open floor plan. Gated community, Great views of pond. Tenants must be approved by the Assosciation.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Mastic Beach
25 Peeker Avenue
25 Peeker Avenue, Mastic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1008 sqft
Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom One Bath Ranch for Rent. Features Include: Living Room, Large Eat-in Kitchen, Washer & Dryer Hookup, Full Bathroom, Basement...Landlord will Take Care of Lawn Maintenance.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Mastic
147 Hawthorne St
147 Hawthorne Street, Mastic, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
EXCELLENT MID BLOCK LOCATION AND CONDITION; FULLY RENOVATED AND MODERNIZED HOME, WITH LARGE 3 BEDROOMS, 1.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Coram
242 Mount Sinai Coram Rd
242 Mount Sinai Coram Road, Coram, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Mint, Large, Upper Level With ample Closet Space, Large Deck to Yard, 2 Full Bath and Beautiful Floors
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Remsenburg - Speonk
13 Sandys Lane
13 Sandys Lane, Remsenburg-Speonk, NY
Open, Airy, Lovely 6 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Contemporary Home On A Private Acre at the end of a Quiet Cul De Sac Features a Heated In-Ground Pool, Tennis Courts, Hot Tub and an Outdoor Shower. Enjoy the Open Floor Plan.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Mastic
194 Riverside Ave
194 Riverside Avenue, Mastic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Large expanded ranch with an updated kitchen, den, master bedroom with mbath, attached garage Beautifully finished with a large back yard
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Middle Island
5 Cathedral Ct
5 Cathedral Court, Middle Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
3500 sqft
Enjoy this beautiful home this summer away from noise and crowd. Salt water pool, big deck and yard is waiting for you. Call to schedule appointment 718-737-6597
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Mastic
12 Hart Place
12 Hart Place, Mastic, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1125 sqft
owner requests copy of full credit report, references, and proof of resources to pay rent.. home is freshly painted, new carpet, new flooring, new bath
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Remsenburg - Speonk
62 S Phillips Ave
62 South Phillips Avenue, Remsenburg-Speonk, NY
Immaculate Traditional Home Situated On A Very Private Landscaped Acre In The Quaint Hamlet Of Remsenburg.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Rocky Point
9 3rd Ave
9 3rd Avenue, Rocky Point, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Wonderful rental. 20 minutes to SUNY. Well kept apartment in cape- upper level. 1 month rent, 1 month security, 1 month broker fee.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverhead
888 Pond View Rd
888 Pond View Road, Riverhead, NY
Beautifully Renovated Waterfront Farm Ranch Nestled on over 1/2 Acre of Lush Grounds.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Rocky Point
141 Rocky Point Landing Rd
141 Rocky Point Landing Rd, Rocky Point, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 141 Rocky Point Landing Rd in Rocky Point. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 13 at 12:09 PM
1 Unit Available
Yaphank
51 Crescent Street 51
51 Crescent St, Yaphank, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Lovely 3 bdrm house, Liv Rm, Eik, Full Bath, 3 Bdrms, Full Basement, Brand New Carpet in all bdrms and Liv Rm, Washer & Dryer included, Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal, No pets allowed
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Shirley
448 Lucerne Avenue
448 Lucerne Avenue, Shirley, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
harp ranch in desirable location just minutes to the LIE. Built in 1992, this 1,300 square foot home sits on a large, level lot perfect for entertaining.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Mastic
101 Franklin Avenue
101 Franklin Avenue, Mastic, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
THREE BEDROOMS , TWO FULL BATHS , HUGE DECK ( 16X26 ) CAC, ALL NEW , ALL UTILITIES INC.
