Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel cable included oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill garage internet access cc payments e-payments hot tub online portal

Villas of Victor and Regency Townhomes offer luxury living in a perfect location near Rochester, NY. Our spacious two- and three-bedroom floor plans offer open-concept layouts with in-home washer & dryer, central air conditioning, and walk-in closets. A garage is included with each home, as well. Our swimming pool and fitness center give you plenty to do at home, or you can get out and about quickly, thanks to our convenient location near I-90, Route 96, and Route 332. We welcome dogs and cats to our pet friendly community, too.