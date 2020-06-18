Rent Calculator
896 Front Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
896 Front Street
896 Front Street
No Longer Available
Location
896 Front Street, Uniondale, NY 11553
Uniondale
Amenities
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available to move in by July 1 , fully renovated
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 896 Front Street have any available units?
896 Front Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Uniondale, NY
.
Is 896 Front Street currently offering any rent specials?
896 Front Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 896 Front Street pet-friendly?
No, 896 Front Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Uniondale
.
Does 896 Front Street offer parking?
No, 896 Front Street does not offer parking.
Does 896 Front Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 896 Front Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 896 Front Street have a pool?
No, 896 Front Street does not have a pool.
Does 896 Front Street have accessible units?
No, 896 Front Street does not have accessible units.
Does 896 Front Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 896 Front Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 896 Front Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 896 Front Street does not have units with air conditioning.
