Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:26 AM

60

60 Spillway Road · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

60 Spillway Road, Ulster County, NY 12491

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Amenities

all utils included
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautiful spacious fully furnished and equipped 1bdr in the heart of Manhattan.
Close to all amenities, museums, restaurants, Central Park
E, R, 6, 4, Q, M trains
All utilities included
Free Wi-Fi
First floor
$169 per night

Line ID : loveismygold

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 have any available units?
60 has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 60 currently offering any rent specials?
60 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 pet-friendly?
No, 60 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ulster County.
Does 60 offer parking?
No, 60 does not offer parking.
Does 60 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 have a pool?
No, 60 does not have a pool.
Does 60 have accessible units?
No, 60 does not have accessible units.
Does 60 have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60 have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 does not have units with air conditioning.
