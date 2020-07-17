229 Coldbrook Road

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

WOODSTOCK'S MOUNTAIN TOP RETREAT ON 391 ACRES ! Views of the valley and mountain ranges from almost every room. If your looking for isolation for your family or a quick getaway within 2 hrs of New York City, this is it. We are offering this property for the 1st time as a rental. Terms are flexible and pets on approval. 3200 sq ft with an open floor plan that takes in the views. 20 ft ceilings, exquisite stone fireplace, multi levels and 1900 sq ft in the basement for storage. This is is feel safe, feel good home for you and your family!