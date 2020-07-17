All apartments in Ulster County
Find more places like 229 Coldbrook Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ulster County, NY
/
229 Coldbrook Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:50 PM

229 Coldbrook Road

229 Cold Brook Road · (845) 339-9999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

229 Cold Brook Road, Ulster County, NY 12409

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
WOODSTOCK'S MOUNTAIN TOP RETREAT ON 391 ACRES ! Views of the valley and mountain ranges from almost every room. If your looking for isolation for your family or a quick getaway within 2 hrs of New York City, this is it. We are offering this property for the 1st time as a rental. Terms are flexible and pets on approval. 3200 sq ft with an open floor plan that takes in the views. 20 ft ceilings, exquisite stone fireplace, multi levels and 1900 sq ft in the basement for storage. This is is feel safe, feel good home for you and your family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Coldbrook Road have any available units?
229 Coldbrook Road has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 229 Coldbrook Road have?
Some of 229 Coldbrook Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 Coldbrook Road currently offering any rent specials?
229 Coldbrook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Coldbrook Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 229 Coldbrook Road is pet friendly.
Does 229 Coldbrook Road offer parking?
Yes, 229 Coldbrook Road offers parking.
Does 229 Coldbrook Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 Coldbrook Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Coldbrook Road have a pool?
No, 229 Coldbrook Road does not have a pool.
Does 229 Coldbrook Road have accessible units?
No, 229 Coldbrook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Coldbrook Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 Coldbrook Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 229 Coldbrook Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 Coldbrook Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 229 Coldbrook Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

New Paltz Gardens
21 Colonial Dr
New Paltz, NY 12561

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTDanbury, CTAlbany, NYPoughkeepsie, NYOssining, NYNanuet, NYTarrytown, NYWest Haverstraw, NYRensselaer, NYEast Greenbush, NYNew Windsor, NYWestmere, NY
New Paltz, NYNyack, NYChester, NYPomona, NYSloatsburg, NYVoorheesville, NYLiberty, NYRhinebeck, NYFairview, NYMonticello, NYKingston, NYCatskill, NY
Beacon, NYNewburgh, NYMiddletown, NYMechanicstown, NYHudson, NYHighland Falls, NYPeekskill, NYWalton, NYCroton-on-Hudson, NYOneonta, NYMount Ivy, NYNew City, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeThe College of Saint Rose
SUNY at AlbanyState University of New York at New Paltz
Vassar College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity