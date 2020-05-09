All apartments in Tuckahoe
Last updated June 12 2020

111 Sagamore Road

111 Sagamore Road · (917) 716-5820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 Sagamore Road, Tuckahoe, NY 10707

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

Why not make this your next home... This lovely lower level 2 bedroom unit in well maintained walk-up building is bright & over sized comes with fabulous south west views. Kitchen, bath updated, refinished hardwood floors,freshly painted. There is nothing to do but move in! This location offers a style of apartment living that brings together exceptional locations, like town, train and Lake Isle Country Club with a community designed to meet your every desire. Every residence is truly unique! Common laundry on lower floor, sorry no dogs. Street parking. Photos were taken before present tenant took up residence. All application fees have been waived for this unit. Credit/Criminal Check report /employment letter and bank statement submitted must be approved by landlord. This is a hidden rental gem in a great building,No Dogs permitted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Sagamore Road have any available units?
111 Sagamore Road has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 Sagamore Road have?
Some of 111 Sagamore Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Sagamore Road currently offering any rent specials?
111 Sagamore Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Sagamore Road pet-friendly?
No, 111 Sagamore Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tuckahoe.
Does 111 Sagamore Road offer parking?
Yes, 111 Sagamore Road does offer parking.
Does 111 Sagamore Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Sagamore Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Sagamore Road have a pool?
No, 111 Sagamore Road does not have a pool.
Does 111 Sagamore Road have accessible units?
No, 111 Sagamore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Sagamore Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Sagamore Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Sagamore Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Sagamore Road does not have units with air conditioning.
