111 Sagamore Road

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated range refrigerator

Why not make this your next home... This lovely lower level 2 bedroom unit in well maintained walk-up building is bright & over sized comes with fabulous south west views. Kitchen, bath updated, refinished hardwood floors,freshly painted. There is nothing to do but move in! This location offers a style of apartment living that brings together exceptional locations, like town, train and Lake Isle Country Club with a community designed to meet your every desire. Every residence is truly unique! Common laundry on lower floor, sorry no dogs. Street parking. Photos were taken before present tenant took up residence. All application fees have been waived for this unit. Credit/Criminal Check report /employment letter and bank statement submitted must be approved by landlord. This is a hidden rental gem in a great building,No Dogs permitted