8 Stow Avenue - 1

Newly Luxury Renovated Beautiful Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment



Call or text Teasia during normal business hours at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour before you miss the rare opportunity!



Newly renovated spacious 4 bedroom apartment in South Troy, 5 minutes to HVCC. 1 year lease required. New kitchen, new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, new bathroom, new flooring, new painting, and much more. Large private back and side yard, off street parking.



- Brand new white shaker cabinets with stainless steel hardware

- Subway tile back splash

- Luxury Quartz countertops

- Brand new Stainless Steel gas stove, fridge.

- Washer/Dryer hookups

- Luxury finish bathroom with brand new tub, marble tile tub surroundings. New toilet, vanity, mirror and light/plumbing fixtures

- Brand new hot water heating baseboards

- Brand new Combi boiler to provide heating water to baseboard and on-demand hot water to kitchen, bath and laundry

- Brand new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring

- New paint throughout

- New light fixture throughout



Located in highly desired quiet and well kept South Troy neighborhood. Easy access to I-787, I-90, New York State Highway(Route 7), Walmart, Planet Fitness, Samaritan Hospital, RPI, and area shopping. Small pet is allowed. 24/7 professional property management team.



- No smoking/smokers.

- Prospective tenant must provide proof of employment by either a recent paystub, W2, or tax return, and be open to a background check and credit report check.

- Must fill out and adhere to terms of rental agreement.

- 1st month and security deposit required in full up front before move in date.

- Cats and small dogs Ok. Monthly rent for one pet $25, two $35. Maximum of 2 allowed.