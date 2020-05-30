All apartments in Troy
8 Stow Avenue - 1
Last updated May 30 2020

8 Stow Avenue - 1

8 Stowe Avenue · (518) 880-9688
Location

8 Stowe Avenue, Troy, NY 12180
South Troy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Newly Luxury Renovated Beautiful Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment

Call or text Teasia during normal business hours at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour before you miss the rare opportunity!

Newly renovated spacious 4 bedroom apartment in South Troy, 5 minutes to HVCC. 1 year lease required. New kitchen, new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, new bathroom, new flooring, new painting, and much more. Large private back and side yard, off street parking.

- Brand new white shaker cabinets with stainless steel hardware
- Subway tile back splash
- Luxury Quartz countertops
- Brand new Stainless Steel gas stove, fridge.
- Washer/Dryer hookups
- Luxury finish bathroom with brand new tub, marble tile tub surroundings. New toilet, vanity, mirror and light/plumbing fixtures
- Brand new hot water heating baseboards
- Brand new Combi boiler to provide heating water to baseboard and on-demand hot water to kitchen, bath and laundry
- Brand new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring
- New paint throughout
- New light fixture throughout

Located in highly desired quiet and well kept South Troy neighborhood. Easy access to I-787, I-90, New York State Highway(Route 7), Walmart, Planet Fitness, Samaritan Hospital, RPI, and area shopping. Small pet is allowed. 24/7 professional property management team.

- No smoking/smokers.
- Prospective tenant must provide proof of employment by either a recent paystub, W2, or tax return, and be open to a background check and credit report check.
- Must fill out and adhere to terms of rental agreement.
- 1st month and security deposit required in full up front before move in date.
- Cats and small dogs Ok. Monthly rent for one pet $25, two $35. Maximum of 2 allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Stow Avenue - 1 have any available units?
8 Stow Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Stow Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 8 Stow Avenue - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Stow Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8 Stow Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Stow Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 Stow Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 8 Stow Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 8 Stow Avenue - 1 does offer parking.
Does 8 Stow Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Stow Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Stow Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 8 Stow Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 8 Stow Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 8 Stow Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Stow Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Stow Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Stow Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Stow Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
