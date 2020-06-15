571 First St

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

NEW Luxury Apartment! HALF SECURITY! 3 Bedroom! - Property Id: 244424



NEW Apartments available today! These will not last for luxury apartments in South Troy! HALF SECURITY DEPOSIT for May move-ins!



Reach out for Videos and a Virtual Showing!



3 bedroom and 1 bath, full kitchen with eating area and laundry hookups. Vintage and beautifully remodeled and updated from the studs out. Includes state of the art on demand hot water system, baseboard hot water, paddle fans in the living areas with high ceilings! Rooms insulated from heat and sound! Granite counter tops, large cabinets, breakfast buffet side counter, stainless steel appliances which include a full range refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Bathrooms have full tub and shower! Hardwood and tile floors throughout, over sized windows for natural lighting. Tons of closet space!



One first floor apartment, 2 second floor apartments, 2 third floor apartments. Limited off street parking.



NO pets please!



Reach out today for a showing!! Contact Sage at sage@maddalone.net

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244424

No Pets Allowed



