Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

571 First St

571 1st Street · (248) 506-0477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

571 1st Street, Troy, NY 12180
South Troy

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1350 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
NEW Luxury Apartment! HALF SECURITY! 3 Bedroom! - Property Id: 244424

NEW Apartments available today! These will not last for luxury apartments in South Troy! HALF SECURITY DEPOSIT for May move-ins!

Reach out for Videos and a Virtual Showing!

3 bedroom and 1 bath, full kitchen with eating area and laundry hookups. Vintage and beautifully remodeled and updated from the studs out. Includes state of the art on demand hot water system, baseboard hot water, paddle fans in the living areas with high ceilings! Rooms insulated from heat and sound! Granite counter tops, large cabinets, breakfast buffet side counter, stainless steel appliances which include a full range refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Bathrooms have full tub and shower! Hardwood and tile floors throughout, over sized windows for natural lighting. Tons of closet space!

One first floor apartment, 2 second floor apartments, 2 third floor apartments. Limited off street parking.

NO pets please!

Reach out today for a showing!! Contact Sage at sage@maddalone.net
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244424
Property Id 244424

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5641998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 571 First St have any available units?
571 First St has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 571 First St have?
Some of 571 First St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 571 First St currently offering any rent specials?
571 First St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 571 First St pet-friendly?
No, 571 First St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Troy.
Does 571 First St offer parking?
Yes, 571 First St does offer parking.
Does 571 First St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 571 First St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 571 First St have a pool?
No, 571 First St does not have a pool.
Does 571 First St have accessible units?
No, 571 First St does not have accessible units.
Does 571 First St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 571 First St has units with dishwashers.
Does 571 First St have units with air conditioning?
No, 571 First St does not have units with air conditioning.
