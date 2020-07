Amenities

on-site laundry internet access

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment located in the Heart Of Downtown Troy.

Enjoy All that Downtown has to offer right outside your door.

Located in The Historic Cannon Building. Spacious & Sunny Corner 2 Bedroom apartment with great views of Monument Square. Quiet Secure Building. Wifi included. Laundry Facility on site.

Historic Building located in Downtown Troy.