Troy, NY
2302 12th Street - Unit 1
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

2302 12th Street - Unit 1

2302 12th Street · (518) 880-9688
Location

2302 12th Street, Troy, NY 12180
The Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
Available 6/1. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. Large newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment for rent. Located in the highly desired quiet neighborhood in Troy, close to RPI. Private large backyard.

- NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.
- 1-year lease required.
- Must pass credit and background check.
- No smoking/smokers.
- Qualified applicant must be able to provide proof of gross income at least 3 times the rent.
- Must fill out and adhere to terms of rental agreement.
- 1st month and security deposit required in full up front before move-in date.
- Cats and small dogs Ok. One Pet rent is $20/month, $30/month rent for 2 pets. Maximum of 2 allowed.

Easy access to I-787, I-90, New York State Highway(Route 7), Walmart, Planet Fitness, Samaritan Hospital, RPI, and area shopping. Local and professional property management team.

Plus: We also buy houses fast in Albany NY and surrounding areas. Check out Westin Home Buyers website www.WestinHomeBuyers.com. Call ?(518) 288-8781? to sell your house to us. Or refer a house to us, and get $1000 referral fee when we purchase the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 12th Street - Unit 1 have any available units?
2302 12th Street - Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2302 12th Street - Unit 1 have?
Some of 2302 12th Street - Unit 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 12th Street - Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2302 12th Street - Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 12th Street - Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2302 12th Street - Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2302 12th Street - Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 2302 12th Street - Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2302 12th Street - Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 12th Street - Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 12th Street - Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 2302 12th Street - Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2302 12th Street - Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 2302 12th Street - Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 12th Street - Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2302 12th Street - Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2302 12th Street - Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2302 12th Street - Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
