2302 12th Street - Unit 1

Amenities
Available 6/1. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. Large newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment for rent. Located in the highly desired quiet neighborhood in Troy, close to RPI. Private large backyard.
- NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.
- 1-year lease required.
- Must pass credit and background check.
- No smoking/smokers.
- Qualified applicant must be able to provide proof of gross income at least 3 times the rent.
- Must fill out and adhere to terms of rental agreement.
- 1st month and security deposit required in full up front before move-in date.
- Cats and small dogs Ok. One Pet rent is $20/month, $30/month rent for 2 pets. Maximum of 2 allowed.
Easy access to I-787, I-90, New York State Highway(Route 7), Walmart, Planet Fitness, Samaritan Hospital, RPI, and area shopping. Local and professional property management team.
