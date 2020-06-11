2302 12th Street - Unit 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry internet access

Available 6/1. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. Large newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment for rent. Located in the highly desired quiet neighborhood in Troy, close to RPI. Private large backyard.



- NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.

- 1-year lease required.

- Must pass credit and background check.

- No smoking/smokers.

- Qualified applicant must be able to provide proof of gross income at least 3 times the rent.

- Must fill out and adhere to terms of rental agreement.

- 1st month and security deposit required in full up front before move-in date.

- Cats and small dogs Ok. One Pet rent is $20/month, $30/month rent for 2 pets. Maximum of 2 allowed.



Easy access to I-787, I-90, New York State Highway(Route 7), Walmart, Planet Fitness, Samaritan Hospital, RPI, and area shopping. Local and professional property management team.



