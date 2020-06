Amenities

This beautiful Brownstone Building on 5th avenue is walking distance to both RPI and Sage. It is nestled in beautiful Downtown Troy on a tree lined street. Close to Nightlife. This Newly renovated One Bedroom apartment is on the Third floor of this secure, quiet building. Large windows make this apartment bright and cheery. There is Complementary Wifi throughout the building and there is a common Coin-op Laundry room. The common hallways of this apartment building have been carpeted with a swanky black carpet, and the entrance foyer is simply stunning. Our current tenants are quiet, hardworking students or professionals