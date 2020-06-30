Paradise Lane Apartment Community

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated cable included ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court business center car wash area clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill internet access tennis court 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments hot tub internet cafe online portal volleyball court

Offering one- and two-bedroom apartments in Tonawanda, NY, Paradise Lane has the amenities and location you are looking for. Enjoy a dishwasher, air conditioning, and a patio or balcony, plus the convenience of laundry facilities in every building. Our pool and sundeck are sure to please, along with our many options for fitness, including basketball and racquetball courts, lighted tennis courts, and a fitness center with cardio and free weights. Conveniently located near Buffalo and Niagara Falls, you can quickly find shopping, dining, entertainment, and outdoor recreation options. I-190 and I-290 are nearby, along with several employers. Plus, we are pet friendly and welcome both dogs and cats.