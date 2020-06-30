All apartments in Tonawanda
Find more places like Paradise Lane Apartment Community.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tonawanda, NY
/
Paradise Lane Apartment Community
Last updated June 30 2020 at 8:56 PM

Paradise Lane Apartment Community

105 Raintree Island · (716) 219-0019
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

105 Raintree Island, Tonawanda, NY 14150
Raintree Island

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Paradise Lane Apartment Community.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
cable included
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet cafe
online portal
volleyball court
Offering one- and two-bedroom apartments in Tonawanda, NY, Paradise Lane has the amenities and location you are looking for. Enjoy a dishwasher, air conditioning, and a patio or balcony, plus the convenience of laundry facilities in every building. Our pool and sundeck are sure to please, along with our many options for fitness, including basketball and racquetball courts, lighted tennis courts, and a fitness center with cardio and free weights. Conveniently located near Buffalo and Niagara Falls, you can quickly find shopping, dining, entertainment, and outdoor recreation options. I-190 and I-290 are nearby, along with several employers. Plus, we are pet friendly and welcome both dogs and cats.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2 pets per home
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Akita, Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman, Great Dane, Husky, Malamute, Mastiff, Pit bull/Staffordshire terrier, Rottweiler, Shar Pei Weight Restrictions: Weight Limits Apply: Please Call for Details
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage available
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Paradise Lane Apartment Community have any available units?
Paradise Lane Apartment Community doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tonawanda, NY.
What amenities does Paradise Lane Apartment Community have?
Some of Paradise Lane Apartment Community's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Paradise Lane Apartment Community currently offering any rent specials?
Paradise Lane Apartment Community is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Paradise Lane Apartment Community pet-friendly?
Yes, Paradise Lane Apartment Community is pet friendly.
Does Paradise Lane Apartment Community offer parking?
Yes, Paradise Lane Apartment Community offers parking.
Does Paradise Lane Apartment Community have units with washers and dryers?
No, Paradise Lane Apartment Community does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Paradise Lane Apartment Community have a pool?
Yes, Paradise Lane Apartment Community has a pool.
Does Paradise Lane Apartment Community have accessible units?
Yes, Paradise Lane Apartment Community has accessible units.
Does Paradise Lane Apartment Community have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Paradise Lane Apartment Community has units with dishwashers.
Does Paradise Lane Apartment Community have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Paradise Lane Apartment Community has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Paradise Lane Apartment Community?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hamburg, NYOrchard Park, NYLockport, NY
Cheektowaga, NYBuffalo, NY
Niagara Falls, NYKenmore, NY
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity