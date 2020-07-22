Apartment List
77 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Thomaston, NY

1 Unit Available
Thomaston
10 Linden Street
10 Linden Street, Thomaston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
15 min walk to LIRR Great Neck Station. Close to Northern Blvd, easy access to buses. 2 bed 1 full bath. Spacious attic, can be used as home office or a living area. Plenty of storage space in attic and garage. Kid friendly backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Thomaston
Verified

8 Units Available
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,815
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,820
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.

1 Unit Available
Russell Gardens
200 S Middle Neck Road
200 South Middle Neck Road, Nassau County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
This bright large coop has bright living room ,master bedroom suite with full bathroom and closet. 2 additional full bedrooms and bathrooms. plus an office space.

1 Unit Available
Great Neck
215 Middle Neck Road
215 Middle Neck Rd, Great Neck, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Great Neck. Large 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Duplex Apt In European Style Co-Op Development Located At The Mid Point Between Great Neck's Old And New Villages. Features Beautiful Combo Kitchen, Updated Bath, Hardwood Floors, And Washer/Dryer In Unit.

1 Unit Available
Russell Gardens
160 S Middle Neck Road
160 South Middle Neck Road, Russell Gardens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Great Neck. Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Apt With Eastern And Southern Exposures In Gn South School District. Renovated Kitchen With Granite Counter-tops. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Great Closet Space. Laundry In Basement, Super On Site.

1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
20 Clent Road
20 Clent Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Great Neck. Top Floor Xl 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment With Hardwood Floors Throughout. Updated Kitchen and Bath. Tons Of Closets. Off-Street Parking Available (Add't $). Cats Ok. Great Neck South Schools, Super And Laundry On Premise.

1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
46 Schenck Avenue
46 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
Studio
$1,933
1 Bedroom
Ask
Huge, Front Facing Jr. 1 Bedroom With Closets Galore. Overlooks Quiet Residential Street. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Laundry In Building. Supers On Site. Pet-Friendly! In Very Close Proximity To Lirr, Shopping, Dining, And Much More.

1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
23 Schenck Avenue
23 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,003
Great Neck. Closets Galore In This Newly Updated 2nd Floor Xl 1 Bedroom Apartment. Bright And Sunny. Pet Friendly, Supers On Site, Laundry In Building. Best Location, 1/2 Block From The Lirr On Lovely Tree-Lined Residential Street.

1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
13 Welwyn Road
13 Welwyn Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,317
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. Bright And Sunny First Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment. Hardwood Floors Through-out. Huge Eat-in Kitchen. Updated Bath. Supers On Site, Laundry In Building. Best Location, 1/2 Block From The Lirr On Lovely Tree-Lined Residential Street.
Results within 5 miles of Thomaston

1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
410 Jericho Turnpike
410 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in the heart of New Hyde Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room leads to kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

1 Unit Available
Douglaston Little Neck
240-18 68th Avenue
240-18 68th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Fully renovated and spacious 1 Bedroom apartment situated on First floor. New appliances, hardwood floor and plenty storage space. Apartment includes 2 parking spots on driveway.

1 Unit Available
Williston Park
717 Willis Avenue
717 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Location, Location, Location! Welcome To This Spacious One Bedroom Situated In The Heart Of Williston Park, Updated Kitchen And Bath Washer/Dryer. Includes 1 Space In Parking Garage, Pet Friendly And Minutes Away From Shopping And Lirr.

1 Unit Available
Auburndale
201-01 Northern Boulevard
201-01 Northern Boulevard, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
4 Bed & 3 Full Bath & Finished Attic(Another Bedrm). Updated Kitchen, Spacious Living Room, All Bathrooms Will Be Newly Updated By Landlord Before Tenant Moves In Along With Fresh Paint & Finishing Touch Ups.

1 Unit Available
Great Neck
8 Pilvinis Drive
8 Pilvinis Drive, Great Neck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
Pet-Friendly 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Whole House Rental W/Fenced-In Yard In Great Neck North. Cac On Main Level. Large Unfinished Basement Perfect For Storage. Washer/Dryer Hookup. Close To Renowned Gn North Middle & High School.

1 Unit Available
Floral Park
82-50 260th Street
82-50 260th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1300 sqft
Spacious 1 family home for rent with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on a large 60'x100' Lot. Large fenced in backyard. Convenient location, three blocks from hillside avenue, local and express buses. Rent includes heat, hot water, landscaping.

1 Unit Available
Glen Oaks
73-15 260th St
73-15 260th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Great 1st Floor, Living Room/Dining Room Combo, 2 Bedroom ,1 Full Bath, Eff Kit. Nestled In The Court. Don't Have To Go To The Laundromat, Washer/Dryer Stay! Tennis/Basketball Court, Dog Park And More.
Results within 10 miles of Thomaston
Verified

11 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
$2,674
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,472
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Verified

24 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,542
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified

9 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,567
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,889
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

14 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,953
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,366
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,867
1048 sqft
WE ARE OPEN FOR TOURS!! Contact us today to schedule an in person tour and find your new apartment home at The Printhouse in New Rochelle. Amazing Lease Offers! Up to 2 months free and lease terms 12 to 24 months.
Verified

6 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,474
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

26 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,855
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,405
1203 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

19 Units Available
Glen Cove
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,460
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,435
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified

21 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,733
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,256
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,887
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Thomaston, NY

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Thomaston should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Thomaston may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Thomaston. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

