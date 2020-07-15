Apartment List
78 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Thomaston, NY

Finding an apartment in Thomaston that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Thomaston
10 Linden Street
10 Linden Street, Thomaston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1100 sqft
15 min walk to LIRR Great Neck Station. Close to Northern Blvd, easy access to buses. 2 bed 1 full bath. Spacious attic, can be used as home office or a living area. Plenty of storage space in attic and garage. Kid friendly backyard.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
8 Units Available
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,680
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,805
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Russell Gardens
200 S Middle Neck Road
200 South Middle Neck Road, Nassau County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
This bright large coop has bright living room ,master bedroom suite with full bathroom and closet. 2 additional full bedrooms and bathrooms. plus an office space.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
23 Schenck Avenue
23 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,003
Great Neck. Closets Galore In This Newly Updated 2nd Floor Xl 1 Bedroom Apartment. Bright And Sunny. Pet Friendly, Supers On Site, Laundry In Building. Best Location, 1/2 Block From The Lirr On Lovely Tree-Lined Residential Street.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
13 Welwyn Road
13 Welwyn Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,317
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. Bright And Sunny First Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment. Hardwood Floors Through-out. Huge Eat-in Kitchen. Updated Bath. Supers On Site, Laundry In Building. Best Location, 1/2 Block From The Lirr On Lovely Tree-Lined Residential Street.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck
215 Middle Neck Road
215 Middle Neck Rd, Great Neck, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Great Neck. Large 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Duplex Apt In European Style Co-Op Development Located At The Mid Point Between Great Neck's Old And New Villages. Features Beautiful Combo Kitchen, Updated Bath, Hardwood Floors, And Washer/Dryer In Unit.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Russell Gardens
160 S Middle Neck Road
160 South Middle Neck Road, Russell Gardens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Great Neck. Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Apt With Eastern And Southern Exposures In Gn South School District. Renovated Kitchen With Granite Counter-tops. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Great Closet Space. Laundry In Basement, Super On Site.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
20 Clent Road
20 Clent Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Great Neck. Top Floor Xl 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment With Hardwood Floors Throughout. Updated Kitchen and Bath. Tons Of Closets. Off-Street Parking Available (Add't $). Cats Ok. Great Neck South Schools, Super And Laundry On Premise.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
46 Schenck Avenue
46 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
Studio
$1,933
1 Bedroom
Ask
Huge, Front Facing Jr. 1 Bedroom With Closets Galore. Overlooks Quiet Residential Street. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Laundry In Building. Supers On Site. Pet-Friendly! In Very Close Proximity To Lirr, Shopping, Dining, And Much More.
1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
717 Willis Avenue
717 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Location, Location, Location! Welcome To This Spacious One Bedroom Situated In The Heart Of Williston Park, Updated Kitchen And Bath Washer/Dryer. Includes 1 Space In Parking Garage, Pet Friendly And Minutes Away From Shopping And Lirr.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck
8 Pilvinis Drive
8 Pilvinis Drive, Great Neck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
Pet-Friendly 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Whole House Rental W/Fenced-In Yard In Great Neck North. Cac On Main Level. Large Unfinished Basement Perfect For Storage. Washer/Dryer Hookup. Close To Renowned Gn North Middle & High School.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
410 Jericho Turnpike
410 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in the heart of New Hyde Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room leads to kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Douglaston Little Neck
240-18 68th Avenue
240-18 68th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Fully renovated and spacious 1 Bedroom apartment situated on First floor. New appliances, hardwood floor and plenty storage space. Apartment includes 2 parking spots on driveway.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Douglaston Little Neck
242-16 Pine Street
242-16 Pine Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Just Renovated Lovely 1st Floor Apartment. Beautiful Hardwood Floors and Brand New Eat In Kitchen & Bath. Coin Operated Laundry in the Basement. Close to All Major Highways and Transportation, Buses, LIRR, & Restaurants.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Clearview
15-23 Utopia Parkway
15-23 Utopia Parkway, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Full Bathroom apartment for rent. Featuring a Private Entrance. Hardwood Flooring through the apartment. Spacious Living/Dining Room Area, Kitchen, Private Balcony.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayside
73-25 217th Street
73-25 217th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Coop 2 bedroom apt for rent, Coop board applications and coop interview required. Approximately 600 sqft. Newly Listed! Lower Unit, Set Inside A Beautiful Private Courtyard, New Storm And Front Doors/Windows.Private Entrance, Bbq Ok, Sd26.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Auburndale
201-01 Northern Boulevard
201-01 Northern Boulevard, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
4 Bed & 3 Full Bath & Finished Attic(Another Bedrm). Updated Kitchen, Spacious Living Room, All Bathrooms Will Be Newly Updated By Landlord Before Tenant Moves In Along With Fresh Paint & Finishing Touch Ups.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Glen Oaks
73-15 260th St
73-15 260th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Great 1st Floor, Living Room/Dining Room Combo, 2 Bedroom ,1 Full Bath, Eff Kit. Nestled In The Court. Don't Have To Go To The Laundromat, Washer/Dryer Stay! Tennis/Basketball Court, Dog Park And More.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Floral Park
82-50 260th Street
82-50 260th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1300 sqft
Spacious 1 family home for rent with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on a large 60'x100' Lot. Large fenced in backyard. Convenient location, three blocks from hillside avenue, local and express buses. Rent includes heat, hot water, landscaping.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
28 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,539
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,027
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,138
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
10 Units Available
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,084
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
6 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,657
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,956
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
31 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,825
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
1203 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
20 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,774
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,301
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,737
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Thomaston, NY

Finding an apartment in Thomaston that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

