Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:03 PM

208 Apartments for rent in Thomaston, NY with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Thomaston offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike rid... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Thomaston
10 Linden Street
10 Linden Street, Thomaston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
15 min walk to LIRR Great Neck Station. Close to Northern Blvd, easy access to buses. 2 bed 1 full bath. Spacious attic, can be used as home office or a living area. Plenty of storage space in attic and garage. Kid friendly backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Thomaston
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
8 Units Available
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,815
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,820
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Manhasset
148 Hillside Avenue
148 Hillside Avenue, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
walk to town, school, and train, offstreet parking for 2 cars Subject to tenant financial & background check applicant responsible fro fees

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck
9 Wimbleton Ln
9 Wimbleton Lane, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful, expanded ranch in heart of Great Neck Village with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and cac. Has a large, sun filled family room open to kitchen. Park district privileges including pool, parks, ice skating, waterfront park with boating.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
100 Cuttermill Road
100 Cuttermill Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunny, 24 Hr Doorman Distinctive Century Building, Quiet Duplex Apt With Sparkling Brand New Wood Floors, Granite Kitchen, Marble Bathrooms, Lots Of Closets, Washer Dryer In Unit, Sky Light,1 Indoor Parking Spot Included with rent, 2 Terraces,

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
55 S Middle Neck Road
55 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
New Construction! Huge two bedroom apartment with a balcony located at the heart of downtown Great Neck. Great Location, One Block to Long Island Train Station and Bus-stop. Washer/Dryer In Unit, Saddle Rock elementary and Option for High School

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Estates
43 Deepdale Drive
43 Deepdale Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$7,500
4800 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR LINK: https://jumpvisualtours.com/u/306019 OR CALL THE LEVIN TEAM FOR GUIDED SLIDE SHOW Majestic GN Estates large home ideally located and newly renovated! Convenient to train, shops and worship.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Estates
15 Tulip Dr
15 Tulip Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2800 sqft
CALL 516-714-2633 FOR GUIDED SLIDE SHOW. Ideally located on quiet block close to shopping, LIRR and worship. This is a classic 4 bedroom Dutch Colonial with lots of character and charm. Has finished basement, updated and renovated Kitchen and baths.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Estates
2 Sycamore
2 Sycamore Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
6 Bedrooms
$7,400
3831 sqft
Magnificent Tudor home on flat half acre, beautiful landscaped grounds & circular driveway.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
141 Great Neck Road
141 Great Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,100
All new!! Eik Stainless Steel Appliance, Granite, Wood Floors Through Out, Lr. L-Shape Dr. Large Master Br with a Bath and Stall Shower. Walk-in closet Powder Room, Terrace, Washer and dryer in the apt .24 Hours Doorman, Near Train Parks and Town.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck
3 Patsy Place
3 Patsy Place, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
Charming Home Sunny Large Livingroom & Formal Diningroom, EIK, Den, Full Bath & Upstairs (3) Large Bedrooms & Full Bath, Attic, Finished Basement & Laundry Room.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck
215 Middle Neck Road
215 Middle Neck Rd, Great Neck, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Great Neck. Large 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Duplex Apt In European Style Co-Op Development Located At The Mid Point Between Great Neck's Old And New Villages. Features Beautiful Combo Kitchen, Updated Bath, Hardwood Floors, And Washer/Dryer In Unit.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
5 Grace Avenue
5 Grace Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. Great Neck's Newest Luxury Doorman Rental Building.In Top Central Location Built With The Finest Of Finishes. Be The First To Live In This Magnificent Building W/ Roof Deck,Washer/Dryer In Unit, Garage Parking, Gym And More!

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
38 Knightsbridge Road
38 Knightsbridge Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
Great Neck. Diamond Condition Top Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Apartment With Custom Kitchen With Maplewood Cabinets & Granite Counter-tops, Italian Tile, Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
237 Great Neck Road
237 Great Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. Beautiful And Sunny 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath Apartment In Elevator Building With Washer/Dryer. 2 Indoor Garage Parking Included, backyard Near Shopping, Dining, Lirr.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Manhasset
26 Locust Place
26 Locust Place, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
Lovely 1st floor apartment. New kitchen, new bath, fireplace, finished basement. Deck in the rear. Parking spot in the garage and 1 in driveway.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Manhasset
484 Plandome Road
484 Plandome Road, Manhasset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
700 sqft
Apartment located in the heart of Manhasset's Plandome Road. Second floor walk up, one bedroom, eat in kitchen with quartz countertops, living room, ample closet space, full bath and washer/dryer.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Manhasset
21 Bayview Court
21 Bayview Court, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
2 Bedroom Townhouse Convenient to all

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
88 Cuttermill Road
88 Cuttermill Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1143 sqft
front facing bright & spacious 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo unit with wood floors in living area, balcony, laundry in unit, 2 indoor parking spaces, in Pavillion Condo with 24 hr security, close to railroad and town,

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
University Gardens
77 Somerset Drive
77 Somerset Drive, University Gardens, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
University Gardens Renowned Architect's Own Custom Built Home - Frank Loyd Wright Inspired, Open Floor Plan, Walk Out Lower Level, Vaulted Ceilings, Central Air Conditioning; Alarms; Nest Thermostats, Professionally Landscaped Park-Like Grounds.
Results within 5 miles of Thomaston

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Manorhaven
18 Manhasset Avenue
18 Manhasset Ave, Manorhaven, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
No offer is considered accepted until lease has been signed by owner and tenant . All information but not limited to age of property or size of house or anything is guaranteed and should be independently verified.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
22 Highfield Avenue
22 Highfield Avenue, Port Washington, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
2500 sqft
Spacious 4 BR, 3 Full Bath Hi-Ranch conveniently located across from Daly Elementary. Bright sunlit bedrooms with updated kitchen and bath. Move-in Condition.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayside
74-73 220th Street
74-73 220th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom in Oakland Gardens. Sunlit on a Quiet Block in Great Neighborhood. Great School District. All wooden Floors. Close to Alley Pond Park and All Major Highways. New Stainless Steel Appliances. Great Countertop.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
713 Willis Avenue
713 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Spacious 1 Bedroom located in the heart of Williston Park. Updated Kitchen, washer/dryer, garage. Walking distance to shopping,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Thomaston, NY

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Thomaston offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Thomaston. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Thomaston can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

