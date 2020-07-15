Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:26 PM

115 Apartments for rent in Thomaston, NY with garages

Thomaston apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Thomaston
10 Linden Street
10 Linden Street, Thomaston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1100 sqft
15 min walk to LIRR Great Neck Station. Close to Northern Blvd, easy access to buses. 2 bed 1 full bath. Spacious attic, can be used as home office or a living area. Plenty of storage space in attic and garage. Kid friendly backyard.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Thomaston
119 Susquehanna Avenue
119 Susquehanna Avenue, Thomaston, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1600 sqft
Sunny Spacious Well Maintained 3 Br 2.5 Bth House. Freshly Painted With New Hard Wood Floors, New Windows . Great Neck Schools. Det Garage. Close To LIRR, Shopping and Parks.
Results within 1 mile of Thomaston
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
8 Units Available
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,680
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,805
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
100 Cuttermill Road
100 Cuttermill Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunny, 24 Hr Doorman Distinctive Century Building, Quiet Duplex Apt With Sparkling Brand New Wood Floors, Granite Kitchen, Marble Bathrooms, Lots Of Closets, Washer Dryer In Unit, Sky Light,1 Indoor Parking Spot Included with rent, 2 Terraces,

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
17 Schenck Avenue
17 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,834
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. Large Top Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment With Hardwood Floors Throughout, Beautiful Updated Bath And "Windowed" Kitchen. Heat Included. Parking Available (Additional $). In Very Close Proximity To Lirr, Shopping, Dining, And Much More.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
237 Great Neck Road
237 Great Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. Beautiful And Sunny 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath Apartment In Elevator Building With Washer/Dryer. 2 Indoor Garage Parking Included, backyard Near Shopping, Dining, Lirr.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
38 Knightsbridge Road
38 Knightsbridge Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
Great Neck. Diamond Condition Top Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Apartment With Custom Kitchen With Maplewood Cabinets & Granite Counter-tops, Italian Tile, Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Manhasset
84 Marjorie Court
84 Marjorie Court, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
1596 sqft
Completely Renovated Mint 2 Bedroom 2.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Manhasset
26 Locust Place
26 Locust Place, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
Lovely 1st floor apartment. New kitchen, new bath, fireplace, finished basement. Deck in the rear. Parking spot in the garage and 1 in driveway.

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 11:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Manhasset
163 Thompson Shore Road
163 Thompson Shore Road, Manhasset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Bright, spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment. 2nd floor in our legal 2 family home. LR, DR/Den, large storage room in basement with w/d. 1 car garage. Short walk to LIRR, town, school.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
5 Grace Avenue
5 Grace Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. Great Neck's Newest Luxury Doorman Rental Building.In Top Central Location Built With The Finest Of Finishes. Be The First To Live In This Magnificent Building W/ Roof Deck,Washer/Dryer In Unit, Garage Parking, Gym And More!

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
11 Schenck Avenue
11 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,829
Great Neck. Best Layout Top Floor 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment With Separate Dining Area (Can Be Converted Into Den/Office). Polished Hardwood Floors Throughout The Apartment. Top Central Location, Gn South Schools (Saddle Rock Elementary).

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
15 Schenck Avenue
15 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,827
Great Neck. Top Floor Large 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Apartment With Separate Dining Area (Can Be Converted Into Den/Office). Polished Hardwood Floors Throughout The Apartment. Top Central Location, Great Neck South Schools (Saddle Rock Elementary).
Results within 5 miles of Thomaston

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayside
215-16 15th Road
215-16 15th Road, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1200 sqft
SPOTLESS, RENOVATED 3BR, 2 FULL BATH, GARAGE + ADDITIONAL SPOT

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayside
80-34 223 Street
80-34 223rd Street, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
1700 sqft
Introducing Beautiful, Sun-drenched, Well Maintained Tudor for rent on a manicured 7500 sq ft lot. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Kitchen is being updated and will have new appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
711 Willis Avenue
711 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Top Floor Unit. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Indoor Parking

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
717 Willis Avenue
717 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Location, Location, Location! Welcome To This Spacious One Bedroom Situated In The Heart Of Williston Park, Updated Kitchen And Bath Washer/Dryer. Includes 1 Space In Parking Garage, Pet Friendly And Minutes Away From Shopping And Lirr.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Kings Point
17 Mitchell Drive
17 Mitchell Drive, Kings Point, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
A magical, elegant and gracious storybook Tudor home awaits you...Sought after and rarely available location of Kennilworth, 24/7 guarded security gated community. Picturesque, Water Front pond and Manhasset Bay views.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Douglaston Little Neck
41-43 Little Neck Parkway
41-43 Little Neck Parkway, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms 2 Full Bath Apartment on the second floor. Rental price included Heating, Garage, and Driveway. Large Living room w Hardwood floor, Separated Eating Area. Eat-in Kitchen, Master Bedroom has Full Bath. High Ceiling. Bright & Sunny.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Queens Village
92-01 Winchester Boulevard
92-01 Winchester Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2 bed rooms with 2 car parking, garage, tenant pays only electricity, close to every thing.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Auburndale
48-56 193 Street
48-56 193rd Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Nice 3beds at the 2nd fl of Multi-family house. It's spacious, bright and Open layout. It can be rent W/Garage and big drive way or without. Quiet trees lined street neighbor and close to all.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
1616 Lowell Avenue
1616 Lowell Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1233 sqft
Whole House Rental Located in the Village of New Hyde Park. This Cape Home Has 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room and Eat-In Kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
46 Beechwood Avenue
46 Beechwood Avenue, Port Washington, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
Spacious, sun filled 3-bedroom, 2 bath apartment on a quiet block in Port Washington. 5 Blocks to the Long Island Railroad. 35-minute direct commute to NYC. 6 blocks to Main St shops and restaurants.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayside
67-27 223 Place
67-27 223rd Place, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Ready to Move In...One bedroom located on the lower level of a garden apartment in Estates at Bayside Coop. Updated kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, Court Yard Location, one garage parking included with apartment & convenient to all. Must See!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Thomaston, NY

Thomaston apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

