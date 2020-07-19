Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Terryville
Find more places like 2 Sutton Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Terryville, NY
/
2 Sutton Ln
Last updated July 19 2020 at 3:20 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2 Sutton Ln
2 Sutton Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2 Sutton Lane, Terryville, NY 11776
Terryville
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2 Sutton Ln have any available units?
2 Sutton Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Terryville, NY
.
Is 2 Sutton Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2 Sutton Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Sutton Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2 Sutton Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Terryville
.
Does 2 Sutton Ln offer parking?
No, 2 Sutton Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2 Sutton Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Sutton Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Sutton Ln have a pool?
No, 2 Sutton Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2 Sutton Ln have accessible units?
No, 2 Sutton Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Sutton Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Sutton Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Sutton Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Sutton Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CT
Stamford, CT
Milford city, CT
Norwalk, CT
West Haven, CT
Shelton, CT
Coram, NY
North Haven, CT
East Haven, CT
Stratford, CT
Trumbull, CT
Central Islip, NY
Huntington Station, NY
East Patchogue, NY
Hauppauge, NY
Darien, CT
Ronkonkoma, NY
East Massapequa, NY
Mount Sinai, NY
Selden, NY
Port Jefferson Station, NY
Centereach, NY
Port Jefferson, NY
Middle Island, NY
St. James, NY
Rocky Point, NY
Nesconset, NY
Yaphank, NY
Ridge, NY
Islandia, NY
Bellport, NY
Mastic Beach, NY
Bay Shore, NY
Bridgeport, CT
West Islip, NY
Northport, NY
Apartments Near Colleges
Albertus Magnus College
University of Bridgeport
University of New Haven
Norwalk Community College
Yale University