Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:36 PM

20 Studio Apartments for rent in Tarrytown, NY

Studio apartments could offer the best of Tarrytown living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public tra...

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
3 White Street
3 White Street, Tarrytown, NY
Studio
$1,600
550 sqft
A studio apartment with galley kitchen and full bath. Private entrance. All newly renovated and brand new appliances. Its in the heart of the village of Tarrytown and one block from the train. Incredible views of the bridge and river from every room.
Results within 1 mile of Tarrytown

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
9 Anderson Avenue
9 Anderson Avenue, Sleepy Hollow, NY
Studio
$1,595
550 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, and airy remodeled studio in the sought after Webber Park neighborhood of historic Sleepy Hollow. **WASHER/DRYER in UNIT**ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED** Unit has a separate kitchen with new cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
92 North Broadway
92 N Broadway, Irvington, NY
Studio
$2,550
1050 sqft
Beautiful stone cottage loft style home for rent.
Results within 10 miles of Tarrytown
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
13 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,721
476 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
129 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,750
526 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
33 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,140
639 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
97 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,692
512 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
21 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,100
556 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Getty Square
70 ASHBUTON AVE
70 Ashburton Avenue, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,550
625 sqft
South Yonkers (SoYo) Luxury Units - Property Id: 270517 Good Day, Wonderful, we are so glad that you made the decision to make the nest step.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lawrence Park
43 Bronxville Rd 1DO
43 Bronxville Rd, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,325
Great Studio! - Property Id: 292073 Great value in a great location! Super cute studio apartment! Heat and water included! Laundry in complex! Good income and credit required! Broker fee applies to this rental! Pet fees apply as well!.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
55 Sherwood ave, #BW
55 Sherwood Ave, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$2,200
1000 sqft
Welcome to the Brand New Apts at 53 Sherwood Ave in Yonkers. Coming home from the close highways or Metro North Station you can relax in a Brand New Home.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
42 Barker Avenue
42 Barker Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,800
550 sqft
Here is everything you've been looking for to experience White Plains city living! Beautiful pre-war Tudor-style building is located in the heart of downtown and just blocks from shopping, great restaurants, and White Plains Metro North (less than

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
15 Quinby Avenue
15 Quinby Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,600
450 sqft
Lovely,clean, bright west facing over sized studio apartment with Kitchen located on 1st floor in this Garden style rental building in White Plains.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
800 Bronx River Road
800 Bronx River Rd, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,500
450 sqft
This unit is a one-of-a kind, an absolute delight! Units like this are almost never available for rent. The apartment is a Studio sublet in a well maintained, centrally located, coop complex. Unit will be rented furnished to one, non smoking tenant.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Yonkers
1155 Warburton Avenue
1155 Warburton Avenue, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,800
600 sqft
Good sized studio with walk in closet and garage parking at the Riverview Club on the Hudson River! Convenient direct pathway from the Riverview Club to the Greystone Metro North (28 minute express to GCT; 38 minute local)l! Includes one parking

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
90 Bryant Avenue
90 Bryant Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,700
1200 sqft
Studio rental fully renovated located in the heart of White Plains. Minutes to shopping, train, bus, highways, schools. Pets are allowed.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
192 Garth Road
192 Garth Rd, Eastchester, NY
Studio
$1,750
600 sqft
Move-Right In!!! Stunning, sunlit tastefully converted studio redesigned to include an open concept layout and comfortable bedroom in beautiful pre-war building.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Ludlow
404 Riverdale Ave
404 Riverdale Avenue, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,200
300 sqft
Immaculate studio located on the south side of Yonkers in a quiet, secure building with a live-in super. This unit features hardwood flooring throughout and a ceramic tiled bathroom. The apartment will be toured virtually. Check out our Video
City Guide for Tarrytown, NY

Washington Irving's headless horseman isn't the only fellow who lost his head here. During the American Revolution, Major AndrÌ© conspired with Benedict Arnold around here. It didn't work out well for him: he trusted the wrong soldier, based on the style of coat the man was wearing. That guy was a patriot and AndrÌ© was arrested and hanged.

Forbes Magazine once called Tarrytown one of the prettiest towns in the U.S., and they're not wrong about this. It's a village 25 miles north of New York City, but nothing like it. Tarrytown has fewer than 12,000 people, with the average population density less than 4000 per mile. Most residents commute to the city or to some office park in Westchester County. Commuting to an office is easy, with Metro North to get into Manhattan in under 40 minutes on the express, highways for getting around Westchester and the Tappan Zee Bridge right there to get you to Rockland County and upstate New York. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Tarrytown, NY

Studio apartments could offer the best of Tarrytown living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Tarrytown during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

