All apartments in Tarrytown
Find more places like 320 S Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tarrytown, NY
/
320 S Broadway
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

320 S Broadway

320 South Broadway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tarrytown
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

320 South Broadway, Tarrytown, NY 10591

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great Location!!! A commuters dream, 1 bedroom, 1 bath with 2 parking passes, freshly painted living room, carpets cleaned, bright apt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 S Broadway have any available units?
320 S Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarrytown, NY.
What amenities does 320 S Broadway have?
Some of 320 S Broadway's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 S Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
320 S Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 S Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 320 S Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarrytown.
Does 320 S Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 320 S Broadway does offer parking.
Does 320 S Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 S Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 S Broadway have a pool?
No, 320 S Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 320 S Broadway have accessible units?
No, 320 S Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 320 S Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 S Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 S Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 S Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tarrytown Crossing
1202 c
Tarrytown, NY 10591

Similar Pages

Tarrytown 1 BedroomsTarrytown 2 Bedrooms
Tarrytown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTarrytown Dog Friendly Apartments
Tarrytown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJ
Glen Cove, NYLodi, NJGreenwich, CTRidgefield, NJFair Lawn, NJPort Chester, NYDobbs Ferry, NYGreat Neck, NYWaldwick, NJMaywood, NJLeonia, NJWood-Ridge, NJ
Nyack, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJPomona, NYHartsdale, NYCliffside Park, NJManorhaven, NYPaterson, NJPort Washington, NYByram, CTHawthorne, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
American Musical and Dramatic Academy