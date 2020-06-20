Rent Calculator
320 S Broadway
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM
320 S Broadway
320 South Broadway
Location
320 South Broadway, Tarrytown, NY 10591
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great Location!!! A commuters dream, 1 bedroom, 1 bath with 2 parking passes, freshly painted living room, carpets cleaned, bright apt.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 320 S Broadway have any available units?
320 S Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time.
Tarrytown, NY
.
What amenities does 320 S Broadway have?
Some of 320 S Broadway's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and carpet.
Amenities section
.
Is 320 S Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
320 S Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 S Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 320 S Broadway is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Tarrytown
.
Does 320 S Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 320 S Broadway does offer parking.
Does 320 S Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 S Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 S Broadway have a pool?
No, 320 S Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 320 S Broadway have accessible units?
No, 320 S Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 320 S Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 S Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 S Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 S Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
