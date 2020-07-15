All apartments in Tarrytown
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

177 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY 10591

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 52B · Avail. now

$2,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
2 Bedroom in Tarrytown! - Property Id: 294882

Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online. Please fill out our application at the link below and an agent will be in contact with you shortly to schedule a viewing.
https://www.fleetwoodrealty.com/application

*Minimum Income Requirements: $87,000+
*Minimum Credit Score Requirement: 680+

*One Month Rent, One Month Security, & Broker's Fee due as tenant's agent, Due at Lease Signing

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1957
Bedrooms: 2 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Lease Duration: 1-2 Year
Pets Policy: Cats okay. Small dogs with approval and fees.
Property Type: Apartment

RENTAL FEATURES

Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Cable-ready
Intercom system
Hardwood floor

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Elevator
On-street parking

*Fee Disclosure: App fee and broker's fee

*Pictures are of various units within the complex
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/177-white-plains-rd-tarrytown-ny-unit-52b/294882
Property Id 294882

(RLNE5953436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177 White Plains Rd 52B have any available units?
177 White Plains Rd 52B has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 177 White Plains Rd 52B have?
Some of 177 White Plains Rd 52B's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 177 White Plains Rd 52B currently offering any rent specials?
177 White Plains Rd 52B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 White Plains Rd 52B pet-friendly?
Yes, 177 White Plains Rd 52B is pet friendly.
Does 177 White Plains Rd 52B offer parking?
No, 177 White Plains Rd 52B does not offer parking.
Does 177 White Plains Rd 52B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 177 White Plains Rd 52B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 White Plains Rd 52B have a pool?
No, 177 White Plains Rd 52B does not have a pool.
Does 177 White Plains Rd 52B have accessible units?
No, 177 White Plains Rd 52B does not have accessible units.
Does 177 White Plains Rd 52B have units with dishwashers?
No, 177 White Plains Rd 52B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 177 White Plains Rd 52B have units with air conditioning?
No, 177 White Plains Rd 52B does not have units with air conditioning.
