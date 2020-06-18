241 Lorraine Avenue - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bike storage internet access

Room for rent in a house on South Campus with many amenities!



---------------------------------------------------------------------

Walking distance to both North and South Campuses of SU!

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!

High-Speed Internet INCLUDED (Spectrum High Speed) - Netflix, Hulu, and HBO go all on a 42" TV in the living room available!

24/7 Outdoor surveillance system!

Laundry/Dryer, Dishwasher on 1st floor

Furnished Room with bed, desk, and shelf storage for clothing and other items

Bus stop within 100ft from home, 2nd bus stop less than a block away!

FREE BUS FOR STUDENTS

Maid cleaning of all common rooms twice per month (heavy focus on bathrooms and kitchen cleaning especially!)

Convection Oven

Beautiful fenced in yard

Central AC and heating!

Two bathrooms

****************************



-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

*Looking for single individual with no pets who is career focused, grad student, or PhD, serious student, or on rotation for medical school.



*2 Forms of ID for background check and proof of income



*Month-Month Agreement with $605 security deposit or 6 months to 1 year lease also available



*Convenient Bike Routes to Tops, Sky-top, North Campus - Secure bike storage available as well



*2 Bus stops located less than 1 block away that will route you almost anywhere in the Syracuse Area (Destiny USA, North Campus, South Campus, ESF, SUNY Upstate, and many more locations!). Bus drivers have been known to pick up tenants in front of the home on request since they drive past the home on a regular basis!



*Large driveway for multi tenant parking