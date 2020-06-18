All apartments in Syracuse
241 Lorraine Avenue - 2
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:59 AM

241 Lorraine Avenue - 2

241 Lorraine Avenue · (315) 930-0663
Location

241 Lorraine Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13210
Outer Comstock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
internet access
Room for rent in a house on South Campus with many amenities!

Walking distance to both North and South Campuses of SU!
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!
High-Speed Internet INCLUDED (Spectrum High Speed) - Netflix, Hulu, and HBO go all on a 42" TV in the living room available!
24/7 Outdoor surveillance system!
Laundry/Dryer, Dishwasher on 1st floor
Furnished Room with bed, desk, and shelf storage for clothing and other items
Bus stop within 100ft from home, 2nd bus stop less than a block away!
FREE BUS FOR STUDENTS
Maid cleaning of all common rooms twice per month (heavy focus on bathrooms and kitchen cleaning especially!)
Convection Oven
Beautiful fenced in yard
Central AC and heating!
Two bathrooms
*Looking for single individual with no pets who is career focused, grad student, or PhD, serious student, or on rotation for medical school.

*2 Forms of ID for background check and proof of income

*Month-Month Agreement with $605 security deposit or 6 months to 1 year lease also available

*Convenient Bike Routes to Tops, Sky-top, North Campus - Secure bike storage available as well

*2 Bus stops located less than 1 block away that will route you almost anywhere in the Syracuse Area (Destiny USA, North Campus, South Campus, ESF, SUNY Upstate, and many more locations!). Bus drivers have been known to pick up tenants in front of the home on request since they drive past the home on a regular basis!

*Large driveway for multi tenant parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Lorraine Avenue - 2 have any available units?
241 Lorraine Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Syracuse, NY.
How much is rent in Syracuse, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Syracuse Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 Lorraine Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 241 Lorraine Avenue - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 Lorraine Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
241 Lorraine Avenue - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Lorraine Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 241 Lorraine Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Syracuse.
Does 241 Lorraine Avenue - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 241 Lorraine Avenue - 2 does offer parking.
Does 241 Lorraine Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 Lorraine Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Lorraine Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 241 Lorraine Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 241 Lorraine Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 241 Lorraine Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Lorraine Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 241 Lorraine Avenue - 2 has units with dishwashers.
