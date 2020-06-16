All apartments in Syracuse
Find more places like 142 Ballantyne Road - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Syracuse, NY
/
142 Ballantyne Road - 3
Last updated May 11 2020 at 5:17 PM

142 Ballantyne Road - 3

142 Ballantyne Road · (315) 883-2820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Syracuse
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

142 Ballantyne Road, Syracuse, NY 13205
North Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Two bedroom apartment on the second floor. Walk to a supermarket, drug store, laundromat, fast-food restaurants, bank and more. Conveniently located on a Centro bus line. Short drive to downtown Syracuse. Apartment features: two bedrooms, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen. Five Closets. Enjoy all that Valley Plaza has to offer. Very conveniently located near shopping, fast food restaurants, Centro bus and much more. Off-street parking is included in the rent and on a first-come basis. This is a non-smoking building and pets are not allowed. We verify income and do a background/credit check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Ballantyne Road - 3 have any available units?
142 Ballantyne Road - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Syracuse, NY.
How much is rent in Syracuse, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Syracuse Rent Report.
Is 142 Ballantyne Road - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
142 Ballantyne Road - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Ballantyne Road - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 142 Ballantyne Road - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Syracuse.
Does 142 Ballantyne Road - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 142 Ballantyne Road - 3 does offer parking.
Does 142 Ballantyne Road - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Ballantyne Road - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Ballantyne Road - 3 have a pool?
No, 142 Ballantyne Road - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 142 Ballantyne Road - 3 have accessible units?
No, 142 Ballantyne Road - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Ballantyne Road - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 Ballantyne Road - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 142 Ballantyne Road - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 Ballantyne Road - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 142 Ballantyne Road - 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Madison Towers
60 Presidential Plz
Syracuse, NY 13202
Kasson Place Apartments
615 James St
Syracuse, NY 13203

Similar Pages

Syracuse 1 BedroomsSyracuse 2 Bedrooms
Syracuse Apartments with BalconySyracuse Apartments with Parking
Syracuse Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ithaca, NYBaldwinsville, NYLiverpool, NY
Oswego, NYRome, NY
Cayuga Heights, NYCortland, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Near Northeast
Downtown Syracuse

Apartments Near Colleges

Le Moyne CollegeOnondaga Community College
Syracuse UniversitySUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
Upstate Medical University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity