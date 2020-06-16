142 Ballantyne Road - 3

Amenities

Two bedroom apartment on the second floor. Walk to a supermarket, drug store, laundromat, fast-food restaurants, bank and more. Conveniently located on a Centro bus line. Short drive to downtown Syracuse. Apartment features: two bedrooms, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen. Five Closets. Enjoy all that Valley Plaza has to offer. Very conveniently located near shopping, fast food restaurants, Centro bus and much more. Off-street parking is included in the rent and on a first-come basis. This is a non-smoking building and pets are not allowed. We verify income and do a background/credit check.