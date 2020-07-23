137 Tennyson Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13204 Far West Side
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 137 Tennyson Ave - Property Id: 321700
Newly renovated second fl apartment 3Br Central A/C Large Kitchen In apartment laundry hookups Hardwood floors New Bathroom New Kitchen New appliances Complimentary WIFI Smart LED Lights Security Cameras In Floor in bathroom Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/137-tennyson-ave-syracuse-ny-unit-2/321700 Property Id 321700
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 137 Tennyson Ave 2 have any available units?
137 Tennyson Ave 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Syracuse, NY.
How much is rent in Syracuse, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Syracuse Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 Tennyson Ave 2 have?
Some of 137 Tennyson Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Tennyson Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
137 Tennyson Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.