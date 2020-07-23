All apartments in Syracuse
137 Tennyson Ave 2
137 Tennyson Ave 2

137 Tennyson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

137 Tennyson Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13204
Far West Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 137 Tennyson Ave - Property Id: 321700

Newly renovated second fl apartment
3Br
Central A/C
Large Kitchen
In apartment laundry hookups
Hardwood floors
New Bathroom
New Kitchen
New appliances
Complimentary WIFI
Smart LED Lights
Security Cameras
In Floor in bathroom
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/137-tennyson-ave-syracuse-ny-unit-2/321700
Property Id 321700

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5955326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Tennyson Ave 2 have any available units?
137 Tennyson Ave 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Syracuse, NY.
How much is rent in Syracuse, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Syracuse Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 Tennyson Ave 2 have?
Some of 137 Tennyson Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Tennyson Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
137 Tennyson Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Tennyson Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 137 Tennyson Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Syracuse.
Does 137 Tennyson Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 137 Tennyson Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 137 Tennyson Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 137 Tennyson Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Tennyson Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 137 Tennyson Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 137 Tennyson Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 137 Tennyson Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Tennyson Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 137 Tennyson Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
