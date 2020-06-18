LeMoyne - - 1 Block From Campus 4-5 Bedroom - 2 Bath House - Completely Remodeled, Hardwood Floors, Game Room, On Site Laundry - LeMoyne - 4-5 Bedroom - 2 Bath House - Completely Remodeled, Hardwood Floors, Game Room, On Site Laundry -
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 121 Doll Parkway have any available units?
121 Doll Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Syracuse, NY.
How much is rent in Syracuse, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Syracuse Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Doll Parkway have?
Some of 121 Doll Parkway's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Doll Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
121 Doll Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.