All apartments in Syracuse
Find more places like 121 Doll Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Syracuse, NY
/
121 Doll Parkway
Last updated March 13 2019 at 8:48 PM

121 Doll Parkway

121 Doll Parkway · (315) 439-0805
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Syracuse
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

121 Doll Parkway, Syracuse, NY 13214
Eastside

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
LeMoyne - - 1 Block From Campus 4-5 Bedroom - 2 Bath House - Completely Remodeled, Hardwood Floors, Game Room, On Site Laundry -
LeMoyne - 4-5 Bedroom - 2 Bath House - Completely Remodeled, Hardwood Floors, Game Room, On Site Laundry -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Doll Parkway have any available units?
121 Doll Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Syracuse, NY.
How much is rent in Syracuse, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Syracuse Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Doll Parkway have?
Some of 121 Doll Parkway's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Doll Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
121 Doll Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Doll Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 121 Doll Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Syracuse.
Does 121 Doll Parkway offer parking?
No, 121 Doll Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 121 Doll Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Doll Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Doll Parkway have a pool?
No, 121 Doll Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 121 Doll Parkway have accessible units?
No, 121 Doll Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Doll Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Doll Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 121 Doll Parkway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kasson Place Apartments
615 James St
Syracuse, NY 13203
Madison Towers
60 Presidential Plz
Syracuse, NY 13202

Similar Pages

Syracuse 1 BedroomsSyracuse 2 Bedrooms
Syracuse Apartments with BalconySyracuse Apartments with Parking
Syracuse Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ithaca, NYBaldwinsville, NYLiverpool, NY
Oswego, NYRome, NY
Cayuga Heights, NYCortland, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Near Northeast
Downtown Syracuse

Apartments Near Colleges

Le Moyne CollegeOnondaga Community College
Syracuse UniversitySUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
Upstate Medical University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity