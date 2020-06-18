111 Herkimer St. - 4 MASTER

Amenities
****COZY PRIVATE ROOM FOR RENT IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD *****
*************NOTE: THIS IS FOR A ROOM IN A WELL-KEPT HOME, NOT AN APARTMENT UNIT*************
Astounding, furnished room in a gorgeous home equipped with all amenities needed to have an enjoyable, comfortable stay. Located in the Tip Hill-Far Westside region, we are close to bus stops, groceries, bars, and much more. A quiet, peaceful neighborhood makes this place a home away from home!
Perfectly suitable for all-season. This superbly styled room is a perfect luxurious getaway. Gorgeous Tuscan-styled room, very clean with beautiful wooden floors!
Facilitated with a Smart TV in the common area (with Netflix!) you have access to some great apps. Feel free to stream your content using a Google Chromecast device which we will supply you with (on request).
Our home features separate living and sleeping areas with a large contemporary bathroom. The bedroom has a queen/full size bed and a dresser and closet for you to use.
Overview:
This upscale home is located in the Tip Hill - Far West side district. Sites to see nearby are the following:
1. Rosamond gifford zoo
2. Rejuvenations day spa
3. Destiny USA Mall (HUGE Mall!)
4. Landmark Theatre
5. CNY Regional Market (Farmers Market)
6. Everson Museum of Art
Living room amenities:
Fully Furnished
Fully equipped kitchen with high quality appliances (Whirlpool)
Flat screen Smart TV
Wifi - 50MB down
Chromecast (On request)
Kitchen
- Dishwasher
- Fridge with Freezer
- Conventional Oven and Cooking Pan
- Microwave
- Coffee machine
Bedroom
- Extremely comfortable QUEEN/FULL size bed and high-end bed linen
Here you can enjoy a truly quiet and homely atmosphere. You will get some much-needed rest, sleep deeper than ever before whilst being in the middle of an inner city area. All in all, a quiet and exclusive retreat!
-------------------------
For photos and more info visit:
http://rent.enjoyablehomes.net