All apartments in Syracuse
Find more places like 111 Herkimer St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Syracuse, NY
/
111 Herkimer St.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

111 Herkimer St.

111 Herkimer Street · (315) 930-0663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Syracuse
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

111 Herkimer Street, Syracuse, NY 13204
Far West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
****COZY PRIVATE ROOM FOR RENT IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD *****

*************NOTE: THIS IS FOR A ROOM IN A WELL-KEPT HOME, NOT AN APARTMENT UNIT*************

Astounding, furnished room in a gorgeous home equipped with all amenities needed to have an enjoyable, comfortable stay. Located in the Tip Hill-Far Westside region, we are close to bus stops, groceries, bars, and much more. A quiet, peaceful neighborhood makes this place a home away from home!

Perfectly suitable for all-season. This superbly styled room is a perfect luxurious getaway. Gorgeous Tuscan-styled room, very clean with beautiful wooden floors!

Facilitated with a Smart TV in the common area (with Netflix!) you have access to some great apps. Feel free to stream your content using a Google Chromecast device which we will supply you with (on request).

Our home features separate living and sleeping areas with a large contemporary bathroom. The bedroom has a queen/full size bed and a dresser and closet for you to use.

Overview:

This upscale home is located in the Tip Hill - Far West side district. Sites to see nearby are the following:

1. Rosamond gifford zoo

2. Rejuvenations day spa

3. Destiny USA Mall (HUGE Mall!)

4. Landmark Theatre

5. CNY Regional Market (Farmers Market)

6. Everson Museum of Art

Living room amenities:

Fully Furnished

Fully equipped kitchen with high quality appliances (Whirlpool)

Flat screen Smart TV

Wifi - 100MB down

Chromecast (On request)

Kitchen

- Dishwasher

- Fridge with Freezer

- Conventional Oven and Cooking Pan

- Microwave

- Coffee machine

Bedroom

- Extremely comfortable QUEEN/FULL size bed and high-end bed linen

Here you can enjoy a truly quiet and homely atmosphere. You will get some much-needed rest, sleep deeper than ever before whilst being in the middle of an inner city area. All in all, a quiet and exclusive retreat!

-------------------------

For photos and more info visit:

http://rent.enjoyablehomes.net

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Herkimer St. have any available units?
111 Herkimer St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Syracuse, NY.
How much is rent in Syracuse, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Syracuse Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 Herkimer St. have?
Some of 111 Herkimer St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Herkimer St. currently offering any rent specials?
111 Herkimer St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Herkimer St. pet-friendly?
No, 111 Herkimer St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Syracuse.
Does 111 Herkimer St. offer parking?
No, 111 Herkimer St. does not offer parking.
Does 111 Herkimer St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Herkimer St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Herkimer St. have a pool?
Yes, 111 Herkimer St. has a pool.
Does 111 Herkimer St. have accessible units?
No, 111 Herkimer St. does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Herkimer St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Herkimer St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 111 Herkimer St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Madison Towers
60 Presidential Plz
Syracuse, NY 13202
Kasson Place Apartments
615 James St
Syracuse, NY 13203

Similar Pages

Syracuse 1 BedroomsSyracuse 2 Bedrooms
Syracuse Apartments with BalconySyracuse Apartments with Parking
Syracuse Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ithaca, NYBaldwinsville, NYLiverpool, NY
Oswego, NYRome, NY
Cayuga Heights, NYCortland, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Near Northeast
Downtown Syracuse

Apartments Near Colleges

Le Moyne CollegeOnondaga Community College
Syracuse UniversitySUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
Upstate Medical University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity