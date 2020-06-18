111 Herkimer St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub internet access media room

****COZY PRIVATE ROOM FOR RENT IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD *****



*************NOTE: THIS IS FOR A ROOM IN A WELL-KEPT HOME, NOT AN APARTMENT UNIT*************



Astounding, furnished room in a gorgeous home equipped with all amenities needed to have an enjoyable, comfortable stay. Located in the Tip Hill-Far Westside region, we are close to bus stops, groceries, bars, and much more. A quiet, peaceful neighborhood makes this place a home away from home!



Perfectly suitable for all-season. This superbly styled room is a perfect luxurious getaway. Gorgeous Tuscan-styled room, very clean with beautiful wooden floors!



Facilitated with a Smart TV in the common area (with Netflix!) you have access to some great apps. Feel free to stream your content using a Google Chromecast device which we will supply you with (on request).



Our home features separate living and sleeping areas with a large contemporary bathroom. The bedroom has a queen/full size bed and a dresser and closet for you to use.



Overview:



This upscale home is located in the Tip Hill - Far West side district. Sites to see nearby are the following:



1. Rosamond gifford zoo



2. Rejuvenations day spa



3. Destiny USA Mall (HUGE Mall!)



4. Landmark Theatre



5. CNY Regional Market (Farmers Market)



6. Everson Museum of Art



Living room amenities:



Fully Furnished



Fully equipped kitchen with high quality appliances (Whirlpool)



Flat screen Smart TV



Wifi - 100MB down



Chromecast (On request)



Kitchen



- Dishwasher



- Fridge with Freezer



- Conventional Oven and Cooking Pan



- Microwave



- Coffee machine



Bedroom



- Extremely comfortable QUEEN/FULL size bed and high-end bed linen



Here you can enjoy a truly quiet and homely atmosphere. You will get some much-needed rest, sleep deeper than ever before whilst being in the middle of an inner city area. All in all, a quiet and exclusive retreat!



-------------------------



For photos and more info visit:



