1016-1018 Lancaster Ave - 1.
1016-1018 Lancaster Ave - 1
1016-1018 Lancaster Ave - 1

1016 Lancaster Ave · (315) 640-0389
Location

1016 Lancaster Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210
University Neighborhood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
3 Bedroom apartment ,1 bathroom, parking available,Syracuse university area
1016 Lancaster Ave - 1, Syracuse, NY, 13210

$1450 per month
Available now
3 beds, 1 full bath
1190 sq. ft.

Rooms and Interior
. Family room
. Dining room
. Formal dining room

Kitchen and Bath
. Eat-in kitchen
. Hardwood cabinets
. Refrigerator
. Stove / oven
. Microwave

Utilities and Extras
. Parking available
. Laundry on-site

Lease Terms
. Tenant pays gas and electric
. 2 parking spots
. Water included
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1016-1018 Lancaster Ave - 1 have any available units?
1016-1018 Lancaster Ave - 1 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Syracuse, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Syracuse Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016-1018 Lancaster Ave - 1 have?
Some of 1016-1018 Lancaster Ave - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016-1018 Lancaster Ave - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1016-1018 Lancaster Ave - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016-1018 Lancaster Ave - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1016-1018 Lancaster Ave - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Syracuse.
Does 1016-1018 Lancaster Ave - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1016-1018 Lancaster Ave - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1016-1018 Lancaster Ave - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016-1018 Lancaster Ave - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016-1018 Lancaster Ave - 1 have a pool?
No, 1016-1018 Lancaster Ave - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1016-1018 Lancaster Ave - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1016-1018 Lancaster Ave - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1016-1018 Lancaster Ave - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016-1018 Lancaster Ave - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

