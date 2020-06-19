1016-1018 Lancaster Ave - 1.

Amenities
3 Bedroom apartment ,1 bathroom, parking available,Syracuse university area
1016 Lancaster Ave - 1, Syracuse, NY, 13210
$1450 per month
Available now
3 beds, 1 full bath
1190 sq. ft.
Rooms and Interior
. Family room
. Dining room
. Formal dining room
Kitchen and Bath
. Eat-in kitchen
. Hardwood cabinets
. Refrigerator
. Stove / oven
. Microwave
Utilities and Extras
. Parking available
. Laundry on-site
Lease Terms
. Tenant pays gas and electric
. 2 parking spots
. Water included
