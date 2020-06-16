All apartments in Syracuse
1002 Ackerman Av

1002 Ackerman Avenue · (315) 888-5279
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1002 Ackerman Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13210
University Neighborhood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 2 Bath · 1938 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED BEDROOMS 10 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE. CLOSE TO CAMPUS on TWO FLOORS and TWO FULL BATHROOMS. Cannot beat this location and pricing! Porches front and back- laundry on site, very close to SU and ESF with PLENTY OF ROOM. You cannot miss with this apartment.
Great location on Ackerman Av with tons of natural light. Building has great porches, close to campus- and to the bus stop if you feel like riding! Laundry on site, yard, porches front and back, fireplaces- its a great spot!

Application and lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 Ackerman Av have any available units?
1002 Ackerman Av has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Syracuse, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Syracuse Rent Report.
What amenities does 1002 Ackerman Av have?
Some of 1002 Ackerman Av's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 Ackerman Av currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Ackerman Av isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Ackerman Av pet-friendly?
No, 1002 Ackerman Av is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Syracuse.
Does 1002 Ackerman Av offer parking?
No, 1002 Ackerman Av does not offer parking.
Does 1002 Ackerman Av have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 Ackerman Av does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Ackerman Av have a pool?
No, 1002 Ackerman Av does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Ackerman Av have accessible units?
No, 1002 Ackerman Av does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Ackerman Av have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 Ackerman Av does not have units with dishwashers.
