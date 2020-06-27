Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Staten Island
Find more places like
85 Dongan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Staten Island, NY
/
85 Dongan Avenue
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:31 PM
Find Out More
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
85 Dongan Avenue
85 Dongan Avenue
·
(718) 273-3739
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Staten Island
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Location
85 Dongan Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10314
Castleton Corners
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2nd. fl. · Avail. Aug 1
$1,845
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
Great area, walking distance to everything,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 85 Dongan Avenue have any available units?
85 Dongan Avenue has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 85 Dongan Avenue have?
Some of 85 Dongan Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 85 Dongan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
85 Dongan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Dongan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 85 Dongan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Staten Island
.
Does 85 Dongan Avenue offer parking?
No, 85 Dongan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 85 Dongan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 Dongan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Dongan Avenue have a pool?
No, 85 Dongan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 85 Dongan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 85 Dongan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Dongan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 Dongan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Dongan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 Dongan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Staten Island Urby
7 Navy Pier Ct
Staten Island, NY 10304
Similar Pages
Staten Island 1 Bedrooms
Staten Island 2 Bedrooms
Staten Island Apartments with Gyms
Staten Island Apartments with Move-in Specials
Staten Island Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Bronx, NY
Queens, NY
Jersey City, NJ
Newark, NJ
Hoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Bayonne, NJ
West New York, NJ
Hackensack, NJ
Morristown, NJ
Union City, NJ
East Orange, NJ
Clifton, NJ
Fort Lee, NJ
Englewood, NJ
Summit, NJ
Plainfield, NJ
Long Branch, NJ
Harrison, NJ
Lodi, NJ
Old Bridge, NJ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stapleton
Apartments Near Colleges
Wagner College
LIU Brooklyn
Kean University
New Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice