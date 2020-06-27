All apartments in Staten Island
85 Dongan Avenue.
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:31 PM

85 Dongan Avenue

85 Dongan Avenue · (718) 273-3739
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

85 Dongan Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10314
Castleton Corners

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2nd. fl. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,845

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great area, walking distance to everything,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 85 Dongan Avenue have any available units?
85 Dongan Avenue has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 85 Dongan Avenue have?
Some of 85 Dongan Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Dongan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
85 Dongan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Dongan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 85 Dongan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Staten Island.
Does 85 Dongan Avenue offer parking?
No, 85 Dongan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 85 Dongan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 Dongan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Dongan Avenue have a pool?
No, 85 Dongan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 85 Dongan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 85 Dongan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Dongan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 Dongan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Dongan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 Dongan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

