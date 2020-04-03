Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Staten Island
Find more places like 58 Graves Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Staten Island, NY
/
58 Graves Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
58 Graves Street
58 Graves Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Staten Island
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
58 Graves Street, Staten Island, NY 10314
Manor Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Oversized 3 bedroom apartment with washer and dryer. Beautiful hardwood floors , professionally painted, custom kitchen cabinets. Close to transportation and shopping center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 58 Graves Street have any available units?
58 Graves Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Staten Island, NY
.
Is 58 Graves Street currently offering any rent specials?
58 Graves Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Graves Street pet-friendly?
No, 58 Graves Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Staten Island
.
Does 58 Graves Street offer parking?
No, 58 Graves Street does not offer parking.
Does 58 Graves Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 58 Graves Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Graves Street have a pool?
No, 58 Graves Street does not have a pool.
Does 58 Graves Street have accessible units?
No, 58 Graves Street does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Graves Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Graves Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Graves Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Graves Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Staten Island Urby
7 Navy Pier Ct
Staten Island, NY 10304
Similar Pages
Staten Island 1 Bedrooms
Staten Island 2 Bedrooms
Staten Island Apartments with Pool
Staten Island Dog Friendly Apartments
Staten Island Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Queens, NY
Bronx, NY
Jersey City, NJ
Newark, NJ
Hoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Bayonne, NJ
West New York, NJ
Hackensack, NJ
Morristown, NJ
Union City, NJ
East Orange, NJ
Clifton, NJ
Englewood, NJ
Kearny, NJ
Summit, NJ
Fort Lee, NJ
Plainfield, NJ
Harrison, NJ
Somerset, NJ
Long Branch, NJ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stapleton
Apartments Near Colleges
Wagner College
LIU Brooklyn
Kean University
New Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice