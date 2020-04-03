All apartments in Staten Island
Find more places like 58 Graves Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Staten Island, NY
/
58 Graves Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

58 Graves Street

58 Graves Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Staten Island
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

58 Graves Street, Staten Island, NY 10314
Manor Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Oversized 3 bedroom apartment with washer and dryer. Beautiful hardwood floors , professionally painted, custom kitchen cabinets. Close to transportation and shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Graves Street have any available units?
58 Graves Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Staten Island, NY.
Is 58 Graves Street currently offering any rent specials?
58 Graves Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Graves Street pet-friendly?
No, 58 Graves Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Staten Island.
Does 58 Graves Street offer parking?
No, 58 Graves Street does not offer parking.
Does 58 Graves Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 58 Graves Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Graves Street have a pool?
No, 58 Graves Street does not have a pool.
Does 58 Graves Street have accessible units?
No, 58 Graves Street does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Graves Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Graves Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Graves Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Graves Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Staten Island Urby
7 Navy Pier Ct
Staten Island, NY 10304

Similar Pages

Staten Island 1 BedroomsStaten Island 2 Bedrooms
Staten Island Apartments with PoolStaten Island Dog Friendly Apartments
Staten Island Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
New Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stapleton

Apartments Near Colleges

Wagner CollegeLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice