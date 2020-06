Amenities

3 Bedroom newly renovated located on 2nd Floor. Wood Floor through out the entire apartment easy to clean and maintain. Kitchen with granite table and lots of cabinets. Bright and airy with high ceiling. Tenant only pays for electric. 1 Month rent, 1 Month deposit and 1 Month broker fee. NO pet allowed. Tenant will need to provide income and credit proof upon application. Thank you