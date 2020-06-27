28 Vulcan St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Studio with large fenced backyard - Property Id: 100996



1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom and granite kitchen counter. It is a fantastic location for convenient, easy access to shops, public transportation, and is close to the Verrazano bridge. It has a private entrance with one door and large windows. It has a pathway into a large fenced back way too. There is central a/c, heat and ceiling fan throughout. It cost only $1300/month, including gas, electric, water and WiFi. Tenants need to pay security deposit before moving in. The studio is available now for viewing please call or text to Tina 4108456093 to set up a time to view. Available to move in after March 1, 2020. We only accept cash payment.

No Pets Allowed



