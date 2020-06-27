All apartments in Staten Island
Find more places like 28 Vulcan St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Staten Island, NY
/
28 Vulcan St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

28 Vulcan St

28 Vulcan Street · (410) 845-6093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Staten Island
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

28 Vulcan Street, Staten Island, NY 10305
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Studio with large fenced backyard - Property Id: 100996

1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom and granite kitchen counter. It is a fantastic location for convenient, easy access to shops, public transportation, and is close to the Verrazano bridge. It has a private entrance with one door and large windows. It has a pathway into a large fenced back way too. There is central a/c, heat and ceiling fan throughout. It cost only $1300/month, including gas, electric, water and WiFi. Tenants need to pay security deposit before moving in. The studio is available now for viewing please call or text to Tina 4108456093 to set up a time to view. Available to move in after March 1, 2020. We only accept cash payment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100996
Property Id 100996

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5907812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Vulcan St have any available units?
28 Vulcan St has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 Vulcan St have?
Some of 28 Vulcan St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Vulcan St currently offering any rent specials?
28 Vulcan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Vulcan St pet-friendly?
No, 28 Vulcan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Staten Island.
Does 28 Vulcan St offer parking?
No, 28 Vulcan St does not offer parking.
Does 28 Vulcan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Vulcan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Vulcan St have a pool?
No, 28 Vulcan St does not have a pool.
Does 28 Vulcan St have accessible units?
No, 28 Vulcan St does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Vulcan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Vulcan St has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Vulcan St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28 Vulcan St has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 28 Vulcan St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Staten Island Urby
7 Navy Pier Ct
Staten Island, NY 10304

Similar Pages

Staten Island 1 BedroomsStaten Island 2 Bedrooms
Staten Island Apartments with GymsStaten Island Apartments with Move-in Specials
Staten Island Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
New Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJLong Branch, NJHarrison, NJLodi, NJOld Bridge, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stapleton

Apartments Near Colleges

Wagner CollegeLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity