256 Livingston Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:42 AM
256 Livingston Avenue
256 Livingston Avenue
Location
256 Livingston Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10314
Manor Heights
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly updated rental in Manor Heights ready for your finishing touches to make your own. Close to public transportation, stores, and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 256 Livingston Avenue have any available units?
256 Livingston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Staten Island, NY
.
Is 256 Livingston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
256 Livingston Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 Livingston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 256 Livingston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Staten Island
.
Does 256 Livingston Avenue offer parking?
No, 256 Livingston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 256 Livingston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 256 Livingston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 Livingston Avenue have a pool?
No, 256 Livingston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 256 Livingston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 256 Livingston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 256 Livingston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 256 Livingston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 256 Livingston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 256 Livingston Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
