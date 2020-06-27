25 BROAD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse doorman elevator gym game room bbq/grill bike storage hot tub internet access valet service yoga

Spacious one bedroom with soaring 13 1/2 foot ceilings, in-unit washer/dryer, king-sized bedroom, and abundant storage space. Double entrance bathroom features double sinks & full-size soaking tub. Kitchen includes Poliform cabinetry with Glass Upper Fronts, Miele dishwasher, Liebherr Refrigerator, Built-in Bosh microwave, Caesarstone Quartz Countertops, and premium stainless steel appliances.Building features 24 hour doorman/elevator, state of the art fitness center & yoga room, resident lounge with WiFi, catering kitchen, landscaped rooftop terrace & outdoor kitchen w/ BBQs, game room, multi-sports simulator, children's playroom & outdoor play terrace, dog grooming spa, and bike storage w/ wall mounted racks.