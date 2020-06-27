All apartments in Staten Island
25 BROAD Street

25 Broad Street · No Longer Available
Location

25 Broad Street, Staten Island, NY 10304
Stapleton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
game room
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
valet service
yoga
Spacious one bedroom with soaring 13 1/2 foot ceilings, in-unit washer/dryer, king-sized bedroom, and abundant storage space. Double entrance bathroom features double sinks & full-size soaking tub. Kitchen includes Poliform cabinetry with Glass Upper Fronts, Miele dishwasher, Liebherr Refrigerator, Built-in Bosh microwave, Caesarstone Quartz Countertops, and premium stainless steel appliances.Building features 24 hour doorman/elevator, state of the art fitness center & yoga room, resident lounge with WiFi, catering kitchen, landscaped rooftop terrace & outdoor kitchen w/ BBQs, game room, multi-sports simulator, children's playroom & outdoor play terrace, dog grooming spa, and bike storage w/ wall mounted racks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 BROAD Street have any available units?
25 BROAD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Staten Island, NY.
What amenities does 25 BROAD Street have?
Some of 25 BROAD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 BROAD Street currently offering any rent specials?
25 BROAD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 BROAD Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 BROAD Street is pet friendly.
Does 25 BROAD Street offer parking?
No, 25 BROAD Street does not offer parking.
Does 25 BROAD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 BROAD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 BROAD Street have a pool?
No, 25 BROAD Street does not have a pool.
Does 25 BROAD Street have accessible units?
Yes, 25 BROAD Street has accessible units.
Does 25 BROAD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 BROAD Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 BROAD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 BROAD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
