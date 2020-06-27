20 Allen Place 2 fl

Amenities
SE Annadale, Large 2 bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 305652
Second floor apartment, 2 bedroom with Dishwasher, Oven , Microwave, Washer Dryer and Refrigerator included. All like new. Whirl pool bath, and covered terrace with windows. Utilities not included.
Excellent Credit, Criminal Back ground check, proof of income and references required
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/20-allen-place-staten-island-ny-unit-2-fl/305652
No Pets Allowed
