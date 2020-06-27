All apartments in Staten Island
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

20 Allen Place 2 fl

20 Allen Place · (917) 991-9808
Location

20 Allen Place, Staten Island, NY 10312
Annadale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 fl · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
SE Annadale, Large 2 bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 305652

Second floor apartment, 2 bedroom with Dishwasher, Oven , Microwave, Washer Dryer and Refrigerator included. All like new. Whirl pool bath, and covered terrace with windows. Utilities not included.
Excellent Credit, Criminal Back ground check, proof of income and references required
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/20-allen-place-staten-island-ny-unit-2-fl/305652
Property Id 305652

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5950909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Allen Place 2 fl have any available units?
20 Allen Place 2 fl has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Allen Place 2 fl have?
Some of 20 Allen Place 2 fl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Allen Place 2 fl currently offering any rent specials?
20 Allen Place 2 fl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Allen Place 2 fl pet-friendly?
No, 20 Allen Place 2 fl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Staten Island.
Does 20 Allen Place 2 fl offer parking?
No, 20 Allen Place 2 fl does not offer parking.
Does 20 Allen Place 2 fl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Allen Place 2 fl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Allen Place 2 fl have a pool?
Yes, 20 Allen Place 2 fl has a pool.
Does 20 Allen Place 2 fl have accessible units?
No, 20 Allen Place 2 fl does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Allen Place 2 fl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Allen Place 2 fl has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Allen Place 2 fl have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Allen Place 2 fl does not have units with air conditioning.
