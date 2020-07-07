230 Norfolk Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Call this newly renovated beach cottage your own this summer! Charming 2 bedroom, 1 full bath California style residence with an open floor plan, high ceilings and walls of widows is perfect for entertaining. Additional features include central air conditioning, Optimum cable & WiFi, yard well maintained with tick & inspect sprays, gorgeous in-ground pool with waterfall and just down the street from the iconic Jackson Pollack - Lee Krasner Public park land preserve. Private beach access with gate pass to Clearwater Beach is just minutes away. Bring your fly fishing rods and kayaks to leave safely stored for every day fun on the bay!