Springs, NY
230 Norfolk Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

230 Norfolk Drive

230 Norfolk Drive · (800) 774-1462
Location

230 Norfolk Drive, Springs, NY 11937
Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Call this newly renovated beach cottage your own this summer! Charming 2 bedroom, 1 full bath California style residence with an open floor plan, high ceilings and walls of widows is perfect for entertaining. Additional features include central air conditioning, Optimum cable & WiFi, yard well maintained with tick & inspect sprays, gorgeous in-ground pool with waterfall and just down the street from the iconic Jackson Pollack - Lee Krasner Public park land preserve. Private beach access with gate pass to Clearwater Beach is just minutes away. Bring your fly fishing rods and kayaks to leave safely stored for every day fun on the bay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Norfolk Drive have any available units?
230 Norfolk Drive has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 230 Norfolk Drive have?
Some of 230 Norfolk Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Norfolk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
230 Norfolk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Norfolk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 230 Norfolk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springs.
Does 230 Norfolk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 230 Norfolk Drive offers parking.
Does 230 Norfolk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Norfolk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Norfolk Drive have a pool?
Yes, 230 Norfolk Drive has a pool.
Does 230 Norfolk Drive have accessible units?
No, 230 Norfolk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Norfolk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 Norfolk Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Norfolk Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 230 Norfolk Drive has units with air conditioning.
