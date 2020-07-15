Crossroads Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub cable included ceiling fan oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park on-site laundry playground putting green bbq/grill internet access parking 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments nest technology online portal

On the west side of Rochester, you'll find Crossroads Apartment & Townhomes in the village of Spencerport. In addition to comfortable apartment and townhome living, you'll enjoy on-site recreational facilities, as well as the jogging and biking paths at Erie Canal Heritage Trail. Fully equipped galley kitchens make cooking a breeze, and there are on-site laundry facilities for your convenience. We are pet friendly, welcoming your dogs and cats. Route 259 takes you to all the conveniences found on Ridge Road and access to the city is easy via Routes 104, 31, and 531.