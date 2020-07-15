All apartments in Spencerport
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:01 AM

Crossroads Apartments

3563 Big Ridge Road · (585) 286-5283
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3563 Big Ridge Road, Spencerport, NY 14559

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 133 · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 115 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1065 sqft

Unit 32 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1065 sqft

Unit 58 · Avail. Oct 4

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1145 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crossroads Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
putting green
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
cable included
ceiling fan
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
on-site laundry
playground
putting green
bbq/grill
internet access
parking
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
nest technology
online portal
On the west side of Rochester, you'll find Crossroads Apartment & Townhomes in the village of Spencerport. In addition to comfortable apartment and townhome living, you'll enjoy on-site recreational facilities, as well as the jogging and biking paths at Erie Canal Heritage Trail. Fully equipped galley kitchens make cooking a breeze, and there are on-site laundry facilities for your convenience. We are pet friendly, welcoming your dogs and cats. Route 259 takes you to all the conveniences found on Ridge Road and access to the city is easy via Routes 104, 31, and 531.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: Additional: Renter’s insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets per home
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: No weight limit. Breed Restrictions: Akita, Chow, Doberman, Hybrid wolf, Pit bull/Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler. Vet papers required for Proof of Vaccination. All pets subject to management approval.
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crossroads Apartments have any available units?
Crossroads Apartments has 7 units available starting at $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Crossroads Apartments have?
Some of Crossroads Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and putting green. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crossroads Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Crossroads Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crossroads Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Crossroads Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Crossroads Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Crossroads Apartments offers parking.
Does Crossroads Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Crossroads Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Crossroads Apartments have a pool?
No, Crossroads Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Crossroads Apartments have accessible units?
No, Crossroads Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Crossroads Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crossroads Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Crossroads Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Crossroads Apartments has units with air conditioning.
